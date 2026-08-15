Russian man pulled back over railing at Suvarnabhumi arrivals

Airport security pulled a Russian man back over a railing at Suvarnabhumi on Friday afternoon. He had climbed over it and was standing on the outside of the arrivals building.

The airport control centre was alerted at 3.50pm. A foreign man was shouting near the arrivals road on the second floor, then stepped over the barrier.

Airport of Thailand security officers and the red-cap rapid response patrol went to look. They found a 23 year old Russian standing in a restricted area outside the building.

Wutthichat Busuwa, the duty head of security at Suvarnabhumi, took charge of the response. He called in the airport psychology team, emergency doctors, paramedics and rescue crews.

Ground staff laid an air cushion below the man while that was going on.

The officers then split into groups. One group kept him talking and drew his attention away from the others.

Wutthichat waited for the moment he was distracted. He took hold of the man around the neck and pulled him back over the railing.

Nobody was hurt.

The man was taken to the airport police station to calm down. Officers notified the Russian embassy and contacted his relatives, who were asked to come and look after him.

Records show he arrived in Thailand on 10 August. He was booked on a flight to Koh Samui at 8.05pm the same night.

Police have not established why he climbed out. They are waiting for him to settle before they question him properly.

If you or someone close to you is struggling, the Department of Mental Health runs a Thai hotline on 1323, 24 hours a day.

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Photo credit: อนุวัต จัดให้