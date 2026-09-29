Thai Air Force assists with delayed luggage at Suvarnabhumi

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) deployed 69 personnel to help Thai Airways manage delayed baggage at Suvarnabhumi International Airport as severe flooding in Bangkok continues to disrupt airline operations.

The flooding has affected Thai Airways’ ground operations since September 26, preventing many employees from attending work due to high water levels in several areas of the capital.

The staff shortage has reportedly caused flight delays and left passengers waiting longer than usual to collect their baggage. Some passengers reported waiting up to eight hours to retrieve their belongings.

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In response, the Ministry of Defence assigned the RTAF to assist the airline. Yesterday, September 28, 69 air force personnel were sent to the airport to help sort and manage delayed baggage. The operation will continue until the situation improves.

One passenger told Channel 8 that Thai Airways asked passengers to either wait for two to four hours or complete a form requesting that their baggage be delivered to their homes. However, the airline could not confirm when the baggage would arrive because flooding had also disrupted the delivery process.

The passenger said she decided to return home and came back to the airport the following day, but still had not received her belongings. She also complained about unclear communication from airline staff.

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According to Channel 8, a large amount of baggage remained at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11pm last night.

In its latest announcement on Facebook last night, Thai Airways said baggage from 52 flights arriving between September 26 and 27 was being delivered to passengers who had registered through a QR code provided at the airport. The delivery process will continue until all baggage has been returned to its owners.

Passengers who wish to collect their baggage in person must contact the Baggage Service Office on the second floor, opposite the domestic passenger exit, between 6.30am and 11.30pm.

Passengers who have not registered their baggage or require further assistance can contact the airline using the following numbers: +66 2 134 5373–74 for domestic flights and +66 2 134 5466–68 for international flights.

Separately, Thai Airways has announced the cancellation of domestic and international flights scheduled for September 29 and 30 due to the flooding situation and staff shortages.

Passengers are advised to follow the airline’s official Facebook page for the latest updates on flight schedules and baggage arrangements.

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