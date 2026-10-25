Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 25, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28
Photo courtesy of DailyNewsPhoto

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has invited the public to watch the final full dress rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok on Wednesday, October 28. The procession will set off from Rama VIII Bridge at 3pm and finish at Wat Arun Ratchawararam.

The rehearsal comes ahead of the royal kathin robe offering at Wat Arun on Friday, November 6, which His Majesty the King and Queen Suthida will attend. The procession also forms part of the celebrations for Queen Suthida’s fourth cycle (48th) birthday, which fell on June 3.

The Royal Thai Navy has picked 2,200 personnel from various units to crew the royal barges. A total of 52 barges will take part, arranged in five columns that stretch 1,200 metres long and 90 metres wide.

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On the Thonburi side of the Chao Phraya River, the public can watch from under Rama VIII Bridge near the King Rama VIII Monument, Chaloem Phra Kiat 72 Phansa Park beside Siriraj Hospital, the Wat Rakhang Kositaram pier and Wat Arun itself.

On the Phra Nakhon side, viewing points include Santichaiprakan Park next to Phra Sumen Fort, Tha Maharaj, Tha Chang and Nagaraphirom Park. Pre-registration is required for Nagaraphirom Park only.

Visitors can take the MRT to Sanam Chai Station for Tha Tien and Tha Wat Pho. From there, public buses run to Tha Chang, Tha Maharaj, Tha Phra Chan, Santichaiprakan Park and the area under Rama VIII Bridge.

Those using Bang Khun Non or Fai Chai MRT stations can transfer to public buses for Chaloem Phra Kiat 72 Phansa Park, Tha Wang Lang and Wat Rakhang Kositaram.

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Bus passengers can get off near Sanam Luang and walk to the area under Phra Pinklao Bridge, Tha Phra Chan, Tha Maharaj, Tha Chang, the Royal Navy Club, Tha Niwet Worradit and Nagaraphirom Park.

Photography spots include Siriraj Hospital, Wat Arun, Tha Tien (opposite Wat Arun), Phra Pinklao Bridge and Wat Rakhang School for Girls.

The royal kathin robe offering at Wat Arun will take place on Friday, November 6.

Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28
Photo courtesy of DailyNewsPhoto
Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28
Photo courtesy of DailyNewsPhoto
Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28
Photo courtesy of DailyNewsPhoto
May be an image of boat and text
Photo courtesy of DailyNewsPhoto
May be an image of boat
Photo courtesy of DailyNewsPhoto
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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 25, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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