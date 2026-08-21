Rising 15 years old muay Thai fighter dies of lung cancer

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 21, 2026, 2:43 PM
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Rising 15 years old muay Thai fighter dies of lung cancer | Thaiger

Prasertchai P.Prakitgym, a 15-year-old Muay Thai fighter from Sisaket province, has died of lung cancer. His gym, New Power Group, announced his death on August 21.

Prasertchai had put together a winning run in the ring before his diagnosis. He won by fourth-round knockout against Ploingoen T.Muangsema at a Muay Thai Phantamit event on July 14, 2025, in the 43kg division. He beat Yodklassic Rising Muaythai on points at another Muay Thai Phantamit card on August 18, 2025, in the 45kg division. He beat Auto Boomdecia at 101.1lbs on November 10, 2025.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly after and began treatment early this year.

New Power Group said in its statement that it was mourning the loss of “a boxer everyone loved.” It praised Prasertchai for fighting the illness with strength until the end.

“In the ring, a fighter may have days of losing and days of winning,” the gym said. “But in real life, fighting until the last second is the greatest courage of all. Even though his body has left us today, every drop of sweat, every fight he stepped into, and every memory he left in the Muay Thai world will stay in our hearts forever. Rest well, with our deepest respect and condolences.”

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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.