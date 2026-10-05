Rider’s parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 5, 2026, 11:07 AM
2 minutes read
Rider’s parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests
Photo via Facebook/Thai Police

A delivery rider’s suspicions about an envelope he was asked to take from Bangkok to Pattaya led police to arrest two Vietnamese men and seize ketamine, vape cartridges, scales and a pill press from a Huai Khwang condominium.

The drug arrests were made on October 2 in Bangkok, after the 33 year old rider reported the suspicious delivery to Huai Khwang Police Station.

Police identified the arrested men as Vietnamese nationals Bui Van Hoan and Tran Dinh Nhu. Officers said they seized eight bags of ketamine, 15 pod-K vape-liquid cartridges, two weighing scales, a pill press and several other items that are still being examined.

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Rider's parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/Thai Police

The rider told police he received a booking at about 9am to take a passenger to Pattaya. When he arrived at a condominium in Huai Khwang, however, a man instead handed him a white document envelope and asked him to deliver it to Pattaya, where another person would collect it.

The rider became suspicious of the customer’s behaviour and noticed that the envelope did not feel like ordinary documents. Although it appeared to contain a thick stack of paper, its surface was uneven.

The rider stopped at Wang Thonglang Police Station and asked officers to record the incident before the envelope was opened. He was directed to Huai Khwang police because the pickup location fell within their jurisdiction.

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The rider then asked Huai Khwang investigators to inspect the package, telling officers he was prepared to compensate the sender if nothing illegal was found and the contents were damaged during the check.

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Police opened the envelope and found what they identified as ketamine.

Investigators then asked the rider to contact the sender and say he would return the parcel. Officers accompanied him back to the condominium, where police said a Vietnamese man approached to collect it.

Police searched the premises and found another Vietnamese man inside, along with additional drugs, pod-K cartridges, scales, a pill press and other equipment. Officers said one of the men acknowledged that the parcel belonged to him.

Rider's parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/Thai Police

Tran faces allegations including possessing ketamine for sale, jointly possessing ketamine for sale and jointly possessing etomidate without permission.

Bui faces allegations of jointly possessing ketamine for sale and jointly possessing etomidate without permission. Police also charged him with overstaying his permission to remain in Thailand.

The seized items were sent for forensic examination as investigators continue the case.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 5, 2026, 11:07 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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