Ex-boyfriend held after Bangkok crash kills new couple

A man reportedly rammed his pickup truck into a motorcycle carrying his ex-girlfriend and her new partner in a Bangkok crash on Ratchadaphisek Road early this morning, September 3, killing both riders, after relatives said he had followed the couple from a nearby temple.

An inquiry officer at Prachachuen Police Station received the report at around 12.50am and went to the scene in Bang Sue district, along with a duty doctor from Phra Mongkutklao Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

At the scene, police found a white pickup truck with no licence plate, though a Poh Teck Tung Foundation sticker remained on its side. The front of the vehicle was severely damaged from the impact. The driver, 28 year old Songphon, a former rescue volunteer, was found injured.

Nearby, a black motorcycle was found crushed from the collision. Police identified the motorcycle’s rider as 45 year old Jetpol, who died at the scene with extensive injuries. His passenger, 24 year old Narissa, also died at the scene.

While collecting evidence, police opened the motorcycle’s underseat storage and found a bag of methamphetamine and two ziplock bags of crystal methamphetamine, which were seized for further investigation.

According to relatives who spoke with police, Narissa had ended a year-long relationship with Songphon around two months earlier, saying he had repeatedly been violent towards her during their time together.

Relatives said she had previously filed a report with Prachachuen Police as a record of the alleged abuse, but that Songphon continued to contact her with threatening messages after the relationship ended.

Shortly before the crash, relatives revealed that Jetpol had picked Narissa up on his motorcycle at a nearby temple, while Songphon had reportedly been parked nearby watching.

When he saw his former partner leave with another man, relatives said Songphon followed the motorcycle in his pickup truck onto Ratchadaphisek Road, activating emergency lights as he pursued them, before the pickup collided heavily with the rear of the motorcycle at the U-turn point, killing both riders.

Prachachuen Police investigators have arranged for the two bodies to be sent to Phra Mongkutklao Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Songphon was taken to Kasemrat Prachachuen Hospital for treatment of his injuries and remains in police custody pending further investigation.

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