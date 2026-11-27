The elevated walkway around Victory Monument has gone only halfway round for more than 20 years. This meant anyone heading from the BTS to Rajavithi Hospital had to come down into one of Bangkok’s busiest roundabouts. Now, the city’s new Rajavithi Skywalk closes that gap.

The first phase covers two of the traffic islands, Rajavithi and Phahonyothin. It runs from BTS Victory Monument station on the Rajavithi Hospital corner. Then it meets the end of the existing walkway under the BTS tracks, near the turn into Phahonyothin Road.

The join between the two islands reuses the stairs of the old pedestrian bridge over Ratchawithi Road. Contractors refinished them in the same materials as the new structure. This approach helps the whole route read as one piece.

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The walkway is four metres wide and deliberately bare. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration left out ornamental planting. That way, wheelchairs and hospital beds moving between wards on different sites can pass without weaving.

It meets universal design standards, with four public lifts, braille blocks and a polyurethane floor that carries sand for grip. In addition, a roof runs the length of it, which in this city matters as much for shade as for rain.

The first phase was due to open in October, and the whole route is still going up. The finished skywalk will run about 1.341 kilometres along Ratchawithi Road from Victory Monument to Tuek Chai junction, in two sections, with the longer one linking to the walkway at Ramathibodi Hospital.

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Five medical institutions sit on that line. They are Rajavithi Hospital, Phramongkutklao Hospital, the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, the Institute of Dermatology and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has been careful to say this is an exception rather than a policy. In fact, speaking at Bangkok Car Free 2026 in September, he said the city does not want to build many skywalks. This is because lifting people off the pavement takes trade away from the shophouses and street vendors below.

“We don’t want to do a lot of skywalks, because we don’t want to destroy the economy on the street,” he said. “But where it is genuinely needed, like Victory Monument, where five big hospitals have to be connected, we have to do it for people’s safety.”

The city’s own figures put the pavement work far ahead of the skywalk work. Since 2023 the BMA says it has rebuilt 87 routes covering more than 1,400 kilometres of footpath. They have cleared over 3,000 obstructions and improved more than 2,000 crossings.

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It has built four skywalks of its own, at Udom Suk, Bang Na, Surasak and Bang Wa to Talat Phlu, with a fifth under construction at Bang Wa. Meanwhile, private developers put up another 68 to link their buildings to stations.

The trees came up early. The city surveyed the route with the Urban Design and Development Center, Kasetsart University’s forestry faculty and the Big Trees group, and counted 197. Of those, 49 could stay untouched. Furthermore, the city pruned and kept 105, and lifted 12 to a nursery. Finally, 31 failed their health assessment and the crews took them out.

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