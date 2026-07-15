Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on July 13, following the Bangkok nightclub fire, expressing sympathy for the victims’ families and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

The Russian Embassy in Thailand said Putin conveyed his condolences over the deadly fire in Bangkok and asked His Majesty to pass on his sympathy and sincere support to the families and relatives of those who died.

In the message, Putin wrote:

“Your Majesty,

I wish to express my condolences over the tragic fire that occurred in Bangkok.

Please convey my words of condolence, sympathy and sincere support to the families and relatives of all those who lost their lives. I also wish all those injured in this incident a speedy recovery.

Respectfully,

Vladimir Putin”

The message follows the deadly fire at a nightclub in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district on July 12. The death toll from the blaze rose to 31 today, July 15.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced that the venue’s operating licence will be revoked and that the premises will be prohibited from operating as an entertainment venue in the future.

As of today, 24 people remain in critical condition, including the nightclub owners. Another 132 people are being treated for moderate injuries, while 40 sustained minor injuries.

Police and other relevant agencies are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

In related news, a former Bangkok deputy governor has called for Thailand to strengthen fire safety standards following the nightclub fire in Bangkok, arguing that the first few minutes after a blaze breaks out are often the most critical.