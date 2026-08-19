Thai officials investigate dispute between private ambulance and cancer patient’s family

A private ambulance company is facing scrutiny after a family alleged that its staff blocked a state emergency ambulance carrying an elderly cancer patient to hospital over a disputed cancellation fee.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 7pm on Monday, August 17, after the family of the 83 year old woman called the 1669 emergency medical hotline because she was experiencing chest tightness and difficulty breathing.

According to the patient’s son, Erawan Emergency Medical Centre initially told him that it would coordinate an emergency vehicle nearby. As the woman’s condition appeared to worsen, the son decided to contact a private ambulance provider, intending to use whichever vehicle arrived first.

The son said Erawan later called to confirm that an emergency vehicle was on its way, so he contacted the private company to cancel the ambulance.

The Erawan ambulance arrived at the house, provided the woman with initial first aid and placed her in the vehicle. Her daughter also boarded the ambulance as it prepared to leave.

According to the son, the private ambulance then arrived and blocked the alley, preventing the Erawan ambulance from leaving. The private ambulance staff requested a 1,000 baht cancellation fee in cash, saying the booking could not be cancelled.

The man said he contacted the company, which told them to transfer the money directly to the company rather than pay the staff members. He agreed to pay and was waiting for payment details from the company.

While waiting, the son asked the private ambulance staff to move the vehicle so the Erawan ambulance could take his mother to hospital. Unfortunately, staff refused and insisted on receiving the cash payment.

The man said he had no choice but to pay the staff in cash, fearing the delayed trip to the hospital would worsen his mother’s condition. The staff eventually moved the private ambulance after the payment.

The patient’s son later shared the incident with the nonprofit organisation Saimai Survive, together with video footage of him confronting the private ambulance staff members. The man also alleged that the company threatened legal action if the footage was published.

The private ambulance company disputed the account of the patient’s son. A company representative also shared only that the disputed cancellation fee was actually 1,500 baht, not 1,000.

The company also denied that it had intentionally prevented a sick patient from reaching hospital, saying people working in emergency medical services understand the importance of transporting patients to hospital as quickly as possible.

The private ambulance staff member said the company would consider legal action against the patient’s son over the publication of video footage without permission.

The Secretary-General of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM), Pichet Nongchang, instructed officials to investigate the incident with Bangkok’s Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which was responsible for emergency operations in the area.

Public Health Ministry also ordered NIEM to urgently establish measures to prevent similar situations, particularly when members of the public contact the 1669 emergency hotline while also arranging a private ambulance.

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