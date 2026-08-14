Princess Sirivannavari visits Legacy exhibition honouring Thai textile heritage

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 14, 2026, 8:24 PM
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Princess Sirivannavari visits Legacy exhibition honouring Thai textile heritage | Thaiger
HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya views bags made from Thai woven textiles at the Legacy exhibition, ICONSIAM

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has visited the Legacy exhibition at ICONSIAM in Bangkok. The exhibition honours Thai textile craftsmanship and the communities that keep it alive.

It runs under the theme Promoting the Art of Thai Wisdom: Reinterpreting Traditional Craftsmanship for Today.

Princess Sirivannavari arrives at the Legacy exhibition as officials in white dress uniform stand in line
Officials receive the Princess on arrival at ICONSIAM | Photo courtesy of the Government Public Relations Department

Thananon Charnvirakul, spouse of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, welcomed Her Royal Highness on arrival.

Senior officials also received the Princess.

  • Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister Attached to the Office of the Prime Minister
  • Yupa Taweewattanakitborvon, Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister
  • Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the Government Public Relations Department

The exhibition was created to honour the late Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who laid the foundation for preserving Thai textile heritage.

Princess Sirivannavari looks at woven cloth on display as an official accompanies her
The Princess is shown with woven cloth from participating communities | Photo courtesy of the Government Public Relations Department

Its full title is Legacy: Creative Continuity and Creativity. The framing reflects a view the Princess has set out before. Heritage is treated as a living value rather than something fixed in the past.

On that reading, craft is passed down, reinterpreted and given new meaning by each generation while keeping its roots.

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The centrepiece of the visit was a fashion show called The Walk of Woven Identities.

Models in Thai woven outfits walk a runway in front of a Legacy backdrop
The Walk of Woven Identities featured designs from 10 model weaving communities | Photo courtesy of the Government Public Relations Department

It featured designs drawn from 10 model weaving communities around Thailand. Each piece carries the technique and identity of its own area, reworked through contemporary design.

Models, artists and public figures walked the runway to present Thai textiles as part of the country’s cultural capital.

Beyond the runway

The initiative reaches beyond the show itself. It is designed to support farmers, artisans and local businesses and to generate income in the communities that produce the cloth.

Princess Sirivannavari seated at the Legacy exhibition behind an arrangement of white and blue flowers
The Princess watches the show at ICONSIAM | Photo courtesy of the Government Public Relations Department

Organisers also want to open export routes for Thai textiles while keeping traditional knowledge in active use rather than in a museum.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 14, 2026, 8:24 PM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.