Princess Sirivannavari visits Legacy exhibition honouring Thai textile heritage

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has visited the Legacy exhibition at ICONSIAM in Bangkok. The exhibition honours Thai textile craftsmanship and the communities that keep it alive.

It runs under the theme Promoting the Art of Thai Wisdom: Reinterpreting Traditional Craftsmanship for Today.

Thananon Charnvirakul, spouse of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, welcomed Her Royal Highness on arrival.

Senior officials also received the Princess.

Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister Attached to the Office of the Prime Minister

Yupa Taweewattanakitborvon, Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister

Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the Government Public Relations Department

The exhibition was created to honour the late Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who laid the foundation for preserving Thai textile heritage.

Its full title is Legacy: Creative Continuity and Creativity. The framing reflects a view the Princess has set out before. Heritage is treated as a living value rather than something fixed in the past.

On that reading, craft is passed down, reinterpreted and given new meaning by each generation while keeping its roots.

The centrepiece of the visit was a fashion show called The Walk of Woven Identities.

It featured designs drawn from 10 model weaving communities around Thailand. Each piece carries the technique and identity of its own area, reworked through contemporary design.

Models, artists and public figures walked the runway to present Thai textiles as part of the country’s cultural capital.

Beyond the runway

The initiative reaches beyond the show itself. It is designed to support farmers, artisans and local businesses and to generate income in the communities that produce the cloth.

Organisers also want to open export routes for Thai textiles while keeping traditional knowledge in active use rather than in a museum.

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