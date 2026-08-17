Princess Sirivannavari visits Bangkok National Museum to pay respects and view ancient treasures

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 8:49 AM
1 minute read
Princess Sirivannavari visits Bangkok National Museum to pay respects and view ancient treasures | Thaiger

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya visited the Bangkok National Museum on 15 August 2026, where she paid her respects to a revered Buddha image and viewed a collection of ancient artefacts and mural paintings.

Princess Sirivannavari is received on arrival at the Bangkok National Museum

The princess paid homage to the Phra Phuttha Sihing, a highly venerated Buddha image enshrined at the Phutthaisawan Throne Hall. She also viewed the mural paintings depicting the life of the Buddha, which were first created during the reign of King Rama I and later restored, illustrating the evolution of traditional Thai mural art.

Princess Sirivannavari pays respects to the Phra Phuttha Sihing at the Phutthaisawan Throne Hall

She then proceeded to the Maha Surasinghanat building, where she paid respects to a carved stone Ganesha from Candi Singosari in central Java, Indonesia. The piece had been presented to King Chulalongkorn, King Rama V, by the government of the Netherlands during his second visit to Java.

Princess Sirivannavari beside the carved stone Ganesha from Candi Singosari at the Bangkok National Museum

There she also viewed important artefacts from the Srivijaya period. These included a bronze sculpture of the upper torso of the Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara in the Srivijaya style, discovered in Chaiya district, Surat Thani province, and a bronze Naga-enthroned Buddha in the Maravijaya posture from the Srivijaya period, found at Wat Wiang in Chaiya. Also on display was a Vishnu image found at the Khao Phra Noe ancient site in Bang Nai Si subdistrict, Takua Pa district, Phang Nga province.

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Princess Sirivannavari views a bronze sculpture in a glass case with a museum official

On the second floor of the Maha Surasinghanat building, the princess viewed artefacts from the Lopburi period. Among them was a gilded bronze sculpture around 1,000 years old, dating to the 16th Buddhist century, standing 129 centimetres tall, believed to depict a figure or king of an ancient royal court. Also displayed was the largest bronze deity sculpture of its kind, found in Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Princess Sirivannavari looks up at a tall bronze deity sculpture at the Bangkok National Museum

The princess then proceeded to the Israwinitchai Throne Hall to view the exhibition “Siam Pastra Phorn Phrai Terd Thai Phra Phan Pi”, which displays ancient royal court textiles and various ethnic fabrics. She concluded her visit by viewing the restoration of the Maha Phichai Ratcharot and the Vejayanta Ratcharot royal chariots at the royal chariot storage house.

Princess Sirivannavari and officials view a gilded display case inside the Phutthaisawan Throne Hall

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 8:49 AM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.