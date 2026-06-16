Police granted bail after fatal shooting of 2 motorcycle taxi riders

A Border Patrol Police officer in the fatal shooting that killed two motorcycle taxi riders in Huai Khwang, Bangkok, was granted temporary release on 500,000 baht bail.

The shooting occurred at about 2.50am on June 14 in Soi Prachasongkroh 38 near Huai Khwang Market in Bangkok’s Ratchada area.

Police identified the accused as 33 year old Police Lance Corporal Namthap Pakwattana. Investigators allege that he opened fire on a group of motorcycle taxi riders following an altercation after a fare dispute.

One rider, 37 year old Phurit, died at the scene. Another rider, 48 year old Charin, later died in the hospital. A third rider sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and survived.

According to police, the dispute began when Namthap sought transport to his accommodation in the Makkasan area. The quoted fare was reportedly 120 baht, which the accused considered excessive. Investigators believe the disagreement escalated into a confrontation that ended in gunfire.

During police questioning and subsequent media interviews, Namthap maintained that he acted in self-defence. He claimed he was attacked by several motorcycle taxi riders and fired his weapon in response.

Benjawan, the wife of one of the deceased riders, disputed that account. She told media that the accused initiated the argument by repeatedly complaining about the fare.

According to Benjawan, her husband suggested that Namthap seek alternative transport if he was unhappy with the price. She alleged that the dispute intensified after the accused continued arguing and made an offensive gesture.

CCTV footage reportedly shows her husband kicking Namthap during the confrontation.

Benjawan said the use of a firearm was an excessive response and expressed concern that her family might not receive justice because the accused is a police officer.

The case has generated significant discussion online. Some members of the public said they understood the accused’s self-defence claim but questioned whether deadly force was justified. Others called for a transparent investigation and expressed support for the victims’ families.

Online debate has also focused on the fare quoted for the journey and whether it was reasonable. Some social media users questioned regulations surrounding off-duty police officers carrying firearms.

Several videos circulating online have also alleged that some motorcycle taxi riders at the scene were consuming alcohol while working and behaved aggressively. These claims have not been independently verified by police.

On June 15, the accused’s father, a retired police officer, applied for temporary release on his son’s behalf. The court approved bail of 500,000 baht.

As part of the bail conditions, Namthap is prohibited from contacting the wives or relatives of the victims, leaving Thailand, or carrying a firearm while legal proceedings remain ongoing.