Scam call centre investigation leads to discovery of SIM boxes at Khao San guesthouse

Police found two SIM boxes hidden above the ceiling of a guesthouse near Khao San Road in Bangkok during a call centre scam investigation yesterday, November 4.

Officers from the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police searched the guesthouse on Tanao Road in Bowon Niwet subdistrict, Phra Nakhon district, at about 3.45pm.

Police said the search followed complaints from people who had received calls from suspected scammers posing as Revenue Department officials. The callers allegedly threatened them with false legal charges before attempting to trick them into transferring money.

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Investigators traced the phone numbers used to contact the complainants to Room 4 on the ground floor of the guesthouse. The room was empty, and officers found no suspicious items during their initial search.

They checked the signal again and found it was still coming from the location. During a further search, officers noticed a ceiling panel that appeared out of place. They opened it and found two SIM boxes.

Police said each device had 32 SIM card slots. Officers also seized a CCTV camera, two internet routers, two timers and wiring.

The guesthouse owner reportedly cooperated with the search. The owner said guests frequently came and went, and the equipment had been concealed in a place that was difficult to notice and could not be seen from outside.

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Police said they would review CCTV footage to identify who installed the equipment and trace the people who rented the room.

The raid follows a similar operation reported in October, when Thai and South Korean authorities searched a property in Bangkok and arrested nine people, including eight South Korean nationals and one Chinese national, over an alleged call centre scam operation.

Further investigation reportedly led officers to another Chinese national, who was arrested at a condominium in the Rama 9 area.

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