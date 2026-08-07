Vietnamese woman held after bribing police to free scam suspects

Police arrested three Vietnamese nationals in Bangkok on Wednesday, August 6, over their links to a drug trafficking operation and a call centre scam network. A fourth Vietnamese suspect was later arrested after attempting to bribe officers with 150,000 baht to secure the group’s release.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the three suspects at a hotel in the Nawamin area of Bangkok. They were identified as 29 year old Hien, 40 year old Lam and 33 year old Nguyen.

According to police, the Vietnamese scam suspects were connected to two major criminal investigations. In the first case, the group recruited a Thai woman to carry crystal meth concealed in tamarind paste to Japan. The courier discovered the drugs after inspecting the package before travelling.

In the second case, the suspects are accused of involvement in a virtual kidnapping scam in which a university student was manipulated into demanding money from their parents.

During the operation, officers seized gold bars, gold jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables from the hotel room.

Police allege the network also performed money laundering by converting cash into gold and electronic devices before sending the items overseas.

Hien told investigators she was responsible for purchasing gold and mobile phones on the instructions of a Vietnamese woman identified only as Hoa through the Telegram messaging application. She reportedly told police she was paid US$15 (about 496 baht) per day for the work.

According to police, all three suspects admitted they had entered Thailand twice previously and that this was their third trip to the country.

The suspects were taken to Khok Kram Police Station for further legal proceedings. While they were in custody, police said the group attempted to negotiate for their release.

Later, a fourth Vietnamese national, 39 year old Le Thi, allegedly arrived at the police station and offered officers a 150,000 baht bribe in exchange for the suspects’ freedom.

According to police, one officer pretended to accept the offer and arranged to meet Le Thi in a private room at the station. CCTV footage reportedly showed her placing the cash on a table before additional officers entered the room and arrested her.

According to MGR Online, investigators are continuing to gather evidence and expand the investigation to identify other suspects in Thailand and overseas.