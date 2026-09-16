Pokémon Center Bangkok confirms December opening

Thailand’s first Pokémon Center has confirmed more details ahead of its launch, naming Shaymin as the signature Pokémon for the Bangkok branch and confirming that the store will open in December 2026 on the 6th floor of centralwOrld.

An update posted on the official Pokémon website said Pokémon Center BANGKOK will use the mythical Pokémon Shaymin as the branch’s symbol.

According to Bulbagarden, Shaymin is a small, white, hedgehog-like Pokémon.

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The announcement also said Shaymin will appear alongside Pikachu in the store’s logo, with both characters shown smiling together.

According to the update, Pikachu and Shaymin will also greet visitors at the entrance, with the brand promising fans an immersive Pokémon experience and a wide selection of official merchandise at the new Bangkok location.

Thailand’s first Pokémon Center was first announced earlier this year, with Pokémon (Thailand) signing a lease agreement with Central Pattana for the branch at centralwOrld in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok.

At the time, the company said the Bangkok outlet would be the largest Pokémon Center outside Japan. It is also expected to become the brand’s third overseas branch, following Singapore and Taipei.

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Like other Pokémon Center branches, the Bangkok store is expected to sell official products and host fan activities, including trading card game competitions and special events.

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