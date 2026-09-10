Pit bull attack kills Bangkok woman in second fatal mauling

A woman was mauled to death in a pit bull attack at a rented house in Bangkok yesterday, September 9, in what was reportedly the dog’s second fatal attack.

Police, forensic officers, a medical examiner and rescue workers were called to the property in the Nawamin area of Bueng Kum district after receiving a report that a dog had attacked its owner.

Inside the single-storey house, officers found 70 year old Wandee dead with multiple severe bite wounds across her body, including her face, neck and arms.

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A seven year old brown male pit bull named Giant was still roaming inside the house and appeared agitated. Officers initially couldn’t enter safely and had to wait for specialists to help secure the dog in a cage.

A housekeeper who visited the property daily to feed the dogs said Wandee, who rented the house specifically to keep them while living elsewhere, had been feeding and playing with Giant as usual before the attack.

Another witness gave a more detailed account, saying Giant appeared unwell and had been irritable. Wandee reportedly opened the enclosure to clean the dog’s face while the housekeeper attempted to secure it with a rope.

According to the witness, the dog then turned on Wandee. The housekeeper managed to escape, while Wandee suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

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DailyNews reported that Giant had previously been involved in another fatal attack in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, in 2021. The dog reportedly bit its then-owner, a 56 year old man, who later died from his injuries.

Wandee subsequently adopted Giant after learning that the dog could be euthanised following the incident.

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