Pit bull attack kills Bangkok woman in second fatal mauling

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 10:22 AM
1 minute read
Pit bull attack kills Bangkok woman in second fatal mauling | Thaiger
Photo via NAKON45 อัญวุฒิ โพธิ์อำไพ/ Ruamkatanyu Foundation

A woman was mauled to death in a pit bull attack at a rented house in Bangkok yesterday, September 9, in what was reportedly the dog’s second fatal attack.

Police, forensic officers, a medical examiner and rescue workers were called to the property in the Nawamin area of Bueng Kum district after receiving a report that a dog had attacked its owner.

Inside the single-storey house, officers found 70 year old Wandee dead with multiple severe bite wounds across her body, including her face, neck and arms.

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A pit bull attack in Bangkok killed a 70 year old woman who had adopted the dog after the previous fatal mauling.
Photo via Ruamkatanyu Foundation

A seven year old brown male pit bull named Giant was still roaming inside the house and appeared agitated. Officers initially couldn’t enter safely and had to wait for specialists to help secure the dog in a cage.

A housekeeper who visited the property daily to feed the dogs said Wandee, who rented the house specifically to keep them while living elsewhere, had been feeding and playing with Giant as usual before the attack.

A pit bull attack in Bangkok killed a 70 year old woman who had adopted the dog after the previous fatal mauling.
Photo via Inside Thailand

Another witness gave a more detailed account, saying Giant appeared unwell and had been irritable. Wandee reportedly opened the enclosure to clean the dog’s face while the housekeeper attempted to secure it with a rope.

According to the witness, the dog then turned on Wandee. The housekeeper managed to escape, while Wandee suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

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A pit bull attack in Bangkok killed a 70 year old woman who had adopted the dog after the previous fatal mauling.
Photo via NAKON45 อัญวุฒิ โพธิ์อำไพ

DailyNews reported that Giant had previously been involved in another fatal attack in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, in 2021. The dog reportedly bit its then-owner, a 56 year old man, who later died from his injuries.

Wandee subsequently adopted Giant after learning that the dog could be euthanised following the incident.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 10:22 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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