Perseid meteor shower 2026 peaks on Mother’s Day in Thailand

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most anticipated skywatching events of the year, peaks over the night of 12 August into the early hours of 13 August, landing on Thailand’s Mother’s Day public holiday. This year the sky itself is cooperating: the peak coincides with a new moon, leaving the night dark from dusk until dawn.

The precise maximum is predicted for 14.53 UTC on 13 August, which is 21.53 in Thailand. That timing means two nights are worth planning for rather than one. The night of 12 to 13 August falls roughly half a day before the peak, and the night of 13 to 14 August begins about two hours after it. Both should deliver strong rates.

The Perseids occur when Earth passes through a trail of dust and debris shed by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which last swung past the Sun in 1992 and is not due back until 2126. The shower runs each year from around 17 July to 24 August, with activity climbing steeply towards the peak.

How many meteors will you actually see

Headline figures for the Perseids are generous. Thailand’s National Astronomical Research Institute lists a maximum rate of 100 meteors per hour, and international guides commonly quote 50 to 100 under ideal dark skies.

The realistic number in Thailand will be lower, for two reasons worth knowing before you drive three hours to a field.

First, the International Meteor Organization expects a leaner year. Its models suggest Earth will cross a sparser section of the debris stream in 2026, with a zenithal hourly rate closer to 30 to 50 than to 100. There is an offsetting possibility: Earth may clip a branch of a dust trail released in the year 1079 at about 16.53 UTC on 12 August, or 23.53 Thai time, which falls right at the start of prime viewing here. If that encounter delivers, observers in Thailand are unusually well placed to catch it.

Second, the quoted rates assume the radiant is directly overhead. The Perseids favour mid-northern latitudes, and Thailand sits well south of that band. The radiant near the constellation Perseus stays lower in the northeastern sky here than it would in Europe or Japan, so a share of the meteors will be cut off below the horizon.

A realistic expectation for a dark rural site in Thailand on a clear night is a meteor every few minutes, rising towards dawn. That is still a good show.

Why 2026 is the year to bother

The new moon arrives at 17.37 UTC on 12 August, which is 00.37 on 13 August in Thailand. With no moonlight washing out the sky, fainter meteors that would normally be lost become visible, and the difference is substantial. A new moon will not fall on 12 August again until 2045.

That same new moon produces a second event on the same day. A total solar eclipse tracks across parts of Russia, Greenland, Iceland, and Spain on 12 August. It is not visible from Thailand, but it is the same alignment that is handing Thai skywatchers their dark sky.

When and where to watch in Thailand

Meteors should start appearing from around 11pm, once the radiant clears the eastern horizon. Rates build through the night, and the best window is the few hours before dawn, when the radiant sits highest.

Bangkok itself is close to hopeless. Light pollution across the metropolitan area will erase everything but the brightest fireballs, so seeing the shower properly means leaving the city. Anywhere with a wide, open horizon and no direct streetlights will work, and higher ground away from haze helps.

NARIT operates regional observatories at Chachoengsao, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, and Chiang Mai, and typically opens them to the public for major meteor showers. Chachoengsao is the closest to Bangkok. Check NARIT’s channels before travelling, as event confirmations are usually posted only days in advance.

The larger obstacle is weather. August is the middle of Thailand’s southwest monsoon, and the Thai Meteorological Department has been issuing heavy rain and flash flood warnings through the first half of the month. Cloud cover, not meteor rates, is the most likely reason the night disappoints. Have a second night in reserve.

How to watch

No telescope or binoculars are needed, and both actively hurt by narrowing your field of view. The meteors can appear anywhere overhead, so there is no point fixing on the radiant.

Give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adapt to the dark, and keep off your phone, because one glance at a bright screen resets that adjustment. If you need light, use a red torch. Lie back on a mat or a reclining chair rather than craning your neck, bring insect repellent, and pick somewhere safe with permission to be there.

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Sources: National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, EarthSky, American Meteor Society