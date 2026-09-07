Penile filler found in lungs of deceased British-Nigerian influencer

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 7, 2026, 10:49 AM
1 minute read
Penile filler found in lungs of deceased British-Nigerian influencer | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @ego2222

A British-Nigerian influencer known as Ego died in Thailand in March after a penile filler procedure was linked to a fatal pulmonary embolism.

The 43 year old influencer, Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo, died on March 6 while on holiday in Thailand with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, a British-Zimbabwean fashion designer. Ubiribo was known on social media for his luxurious lifestyle and had more than 185,000 Instagram followers.

Ubiribo was taken to hospital after fainting twice during a massage. His wife told the medical team that he had recently undergone a penile filler procedure and had developed chest pain during the massage before losing consciousness.

Bangkok penile filler kills British influencer
Photo via Instagram/ @ego2222

According to The Mirror, Ubiribo was initially able to respond to doctors at the hospital. He lost consciousness again during a CT scan, and medical staff attempted resuscitation for around 100 minutes but were unable to save him.

A post-mortem examination in the UK later found molecules in Ubiribo’s lungs that matched the hyaluronic acid used in the filler injection. The reported cause of death was pulmonary embolism linked to the procedure.

A doctor from the Bangkok hospital told the media that Ubiribo had received 40 millilitres of filler in his penis at a clinic in Thailand. The procedure reportedly cost around US$9,000, and its effects usually last between six and nine months.

Igho &quot;Tiny&quot; Ubiribo and his wife
Photo via Instagram/ @ego2222

Professor Vaibhav Modgil, an NHS andrology specialist and consultant urological surgeon, previously warned that penile filler procedures can cause serious and potentially devastating complications.

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Experts quoted by DailyNews said people considering filler procedures should check the type and quantity of the substance being injected, as well as the credentials of the doctor and medical facility.

Ubiribo’s body was reportedly placed in a gold coffin valued at more than US$745,000 before he was buried in London.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 7, 2026, 10:49 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.