Penile filler found in lungs of deceased British-Nigerian influencer

A British-Nigerian influencer known as Ego died in Thailand in March after a penile filler procedure was linked to a fatal pulmonary embolism.

The 43 year old influencer, Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo, died on March 6 while on holiday in Thailand with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, a British-Zimbabwean fashion designer. Ubiribo was known on social media for his luxurious lifestyle and had more than 185,000 Instagram followers.

Ubiribo was taken to hospital after fainting twice during a massage. His wife told the medical team that he had recently undergone a penile filler procedure and had developed chest pain during the massage before losing consciousness.

According to The Mirror, Ubiribo was initially able to respond to doctors at the hospital. He lost consciousness again during a CT scan, and medical staff attempted resuscitation for around 100 minutes but were unable to save him.

A post-mortem examination in the UK later found molecules in Ubiribo’s lungs that matched the hyaluronic acid used in the filler injection. The reported cause of death was pulmonary embolism linked to the procedure.

A doctor from the Bangkok hospital told the media that Ubiribo had received 40 millilitres of filler in his penis at a clinic in Thailand. The procedure reportedly cost around US$9,000, and its effects usually last between six and nine months.

Professor Vaibhav Modgil, an NHS andrology specialist and consultant urological surgeon, previously warned that penile filler procedures can cause serious and potentially devastating complications.

Experts quoted by DailyNews said people considering filler procedures should check the type and quantity of the substance being injected, as well as the credentials of the doctor and medical facility.

Ubiribo’s body was reportedly placed in a gold coffin valued at more than US$745,000 before he was buried in London.

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