Pedestrian accident: pickup kills elderly woman en route to doctor

A tragic pedestrian accident occurred when a woman was killed by a pickup truck while on her way to the doctor’s. Despite the driver’s attempt to flee, a six-wheeled truck managed to block his escape. The deceased’s daughter revealed that her mother was heading to the doctor’s without informing her children as she did not want to disturb them due to their late work schedules.

The accident involving the elderly pedestrian took place at approximately 6am today. Police Captain Somporn Sainin, a crime scene investigator from Bang Pakong Police Station in Chachoengsao Province, alongside Chachoengsao rescue units, investigated the accident near the entrance of Wat Hong Thong, an old Sukhumvit road heading towards Khlong Dan in Sub-district Two, Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province.

At the accident scene, the body of the pedestrian, 72 year old Inthorn, was found lying dead in the middle of the right lane. The offending vehicle had fled the scene towards Khlong Dan, but a six-wheeled truck witnessing the incident managed to stop it about two kilometres away in front of the Learning and Processing Centre for Anchovy Fish in the Khlong Dan Sub-district of Bang Bo district in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region province of Samut Prakan.

From there, the police were informed to investigate and coordinate with Bang Pakong Police Station. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian in the accident was an Isuzu D-Max, a bronze-coloured pickup with a Saraburi registration. Its front was damaged and the driver, 68 year old Udomphon, was apprehended.

Udomphon claimed that he was driving back to his residence in Bang Pu when he accidentally hit the pedestrian victim who was crossing the road. He couldn’t brake in time, causing a full-force collision. Shocked, he intended to flee but was stopped by the six-wheeled truck and waited for the police. He was then taken into custody for further legal proceedings following the unfortunate, fatal crash, reported KhaoSod.

44 year old, Anchan, the deceased’s daughter, shared that her mother had secretly left the house to visit the doctor at Bang Pakong Hospital. She noticed it was raining the night before and figured she wouldn’t be able to go to the hospital in the morning, therefore, suggesting her mother postpone the visit. Anchan had worked late and went to bed around 2am.

When she woke up, she reasoned her mother must have seen her sleeping late and didn’t want to disturb her, hence decided to leave quietly for the doctor’s. Unfortunately, she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road leading to her instant demise.

