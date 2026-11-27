A pre-dawn fire tore through the second-hand clothing zone of Pattavikorn Market in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district today, November 27. Officials have reported no injuries so far.

The Rama 199 Radio Centre took the first call on its 199 hotline at 5.03am. The caller reported flames inside the market on Soi Nawamin 72, Nawamin Road, in Khlong Kum subdistrict. A crew from Bang Chan Fire and Rescue Station arrived at 5.15am and sprayed water to keep the flames away from nearby buildings.

By 5.35am, flames covered the whole area of tented clothing stalls. The radio centre called in four more stations: Hua Mak, Bang Kapi, Lat Phrao and Bang Khen. Rescue volunteers joined the operation. Firefighters put the blaze out at 6.27am, one hour and 24 minutes after the first call.

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The burned zone held large stocks of used clothes, which fed the flames. Most shops there are canvas tents, so the damage spread widely across the zone. Firefighters stopped the fire before it reached the market area at the back.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the scene at 7am. Officers briefed him on several obstacles: the size of the market, the amount of flammable goods, difficult access and fire hydrants located far from the blaze. Crews also had to manage traffic to let fire engines through. A drone with a thermal camera helped officers find remaining hot spots.

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Investigators have yet to establish the cause or the value of the damage.

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Bueng Kum District Office opened a registration point for affected vendors at the Caltex petrol station beside the market. The district will bring in agencies to inspect structures, assess losses and help clear debris once officers confirm the site is safe.

The district office put the number of affected traders at about 100, and handed each of them an initial occupational grant of 11,400 baht. Further help will follow under Bangkok Metropolitan Administration rules.

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Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) 2 School announced a special closure at 6.20am, citing the safety of students and staff.

Chadchart asked the public to avoid roads around the market while crews work. He also urged business operators and residents to take extra care with fire, especially in dry weather. Inbound Nawamin Road faced heavy congestion this morning.

Pattavikorn Market is one of Bangkok’s largest second-hand clothing markets.

Source: FM91 Trafficpro.