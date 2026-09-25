Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, ice, and overstay

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 25, 2026, 10:29 AM
1 minute read
Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, ice, and overstay
Photo via Facebook/ เดลิมิเร่อร์

A Chinese man was arrested outside a hotel in Bangkok on Wednesday, September 23, after police found crystal methamphetamine and a revolver in his possession. Immigration officers also found that he had overstayed his Thai visa by 586 days.

Wang Thonglang Police Station officers were alerted on Wednesday evening after a member of the public reported a suspicious foreign man sitting outside a hotel in Phlapphla. The complainant told police that the man resembled someone who had previously been seen carrying a gun in the area.

Police officers went to the hotel with Immigration Division 1 officers and found a man matching the description.

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Chinese arrested Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ เดลิมิเร่อร์

During questioning, the man identified himself as a Chinese national but could not produce his passport. Officers said his behaviour appeared suspicious and searched him.

Police found a revolver inside his black bag. They also found a steel box containing 4.8 grammes of crystal methamphetamine in the same bag, along with equipment for consuming the drug. The man tested positive for drugs in a urine test. A hospital later confirmed the result.

During questioning through a Chinese interpreter, the man reportedly told police that he had bought the crystal methamphetamine from a Chinese friend for 5,000 baht. He also said another Chinese friend had given him the revolver before leaving Thailand.

Chinese man arrested with drug and firearm
Photo via Facebook/ เดลิมิเร่อร์

Immigration officers subsequently found that the man had overstayed his Thai visa by 586 days, or about one year and seven months.

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The man faces charges of possessing a firearm without a licence, carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause, possessing and taking a Category 1 drug, and overstaying his visa.

He was taken to Wang Thonglang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 25, 2026, 10:29 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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