Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, ice, and overstay

A Chinese man was arrested outside a hotel in Bangkok on Wednesday, September 23, after police found crystal methamphetamine and a revolver in his possession. Immigration officers also found that he had overstayed his Thai visa by 586 days.

Wang Thonglang Police Station officers were alerted on Wednesday evening after a member of the public reported a suspicious foreign man sitting outside a hotel in Phlapphla. The complainant told police that the man resembled someone who had previously been seen carrying a gun in the area.

Police officers went to the hotel with Immigration Division 1 officers and found a man matching the description.

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During questioning, the man identified himself as a Chinese national but could not produce his passport. Officers said his behaviour appeared suspicious and searched him.

Police found a revolver inside his black bag. They also found a steel box containing 4.8 grammes of crystal methamphetamine in the same bag, along with equipment for consuming the drug. The man tested positive for drugs in a urine test. A hospital later confirmed the result.

During questioning through a Chinese interpreter, the man reportedly told police that he had bought the crystal methamphetamine from a Chinese friend for 5,000 baht. He also said another Chinese friend had given him the revolver before leaving Thailand.

Immigration officers subsequently found that the man had overstayed his Thai visa by 586 days, or about one year and seven months.

The man faces charges of possessing a firearm without a licence, carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause, possessing and taking a Category 1 drug, and overstaying his visa.

He was taken to Wang Thonglang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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