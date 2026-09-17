Omani man held with 22 live animals at Suvarnabhumi airport

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 17, 2026, 1:48 PM
1 minute read
Omani man held with 22 live animals at Suvarnabhumi airport | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

An Omani passenger was arrested over alleged wildlife smuggling at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after Thai officials found 22 live animals concealed in checked luggage bound for Muscat, Oman.

The arrest took place on September 8 and was announced by the Customs Department on September 16. Officers from the Suvarnabhumi Airport Passenger Control Customs Office worked with the airport wildlife checkpoint and other agencies to search the passenger before his departure.

Officials said they found 22 live animals inside his checked baggage, including two monitor lizards, one ball python, five bearded dragons, eight leopard geckos, two meerkats and four sugar gliders.

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The animals were valued at more than 60,000 baht in total. The report did not state their condition after they were discovered or where they were taken following the seizure.

Omani man held with 22 live animals at Suvarnabhumi airport | News by Thaiger
The seized exotic animals | Photo via DailyNews

Customs officials said the alleged attempt falls under Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act 2019, Animal Epidemics Act 2015, Customs Act 2017 and other relevant legislation. The report did not specify which charges had formally been filed against the passenger.

The Customs Department said the case reflected continued attempts to move live wildlife out of Thailand through airports and warned that such incidents risk reinforcing Thailand’s role as a source or transit point in international wildlife trafficking.

Officials said passenger monitoring and baggage checks on routes considered at risk would be intensified.

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Omani man held with 22 live animals at Suvarnabhumi airport | News by Thaiger
The seized exotic animals | Photo via DailyNews

The arrest adds to several cases involving wildlife smuggling at Suvarnabhumi this year.

In May, a Malaysian passenger was arrested after 251 live animals were found in his suitcase. The haul included hornbills, iguanas, monitor lizards, blue-tongued skinks and turtles.

In February, an Indian passenger was arrested with 15 live animals while preparing to leave Suvarnabhumi for Kolkata. Officers found a langur, a gibbon and 13 turtles concealed in his luggage.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 17, 2026, 1:48 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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