Norwegian man caught on video assaulting, making death threats in Bangkok

A Norwegian man is wanted for assaulting a Thai man and making death threats on a skywalk near Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

The assault took place at about 8.30am on August 1 on the elevated walkway linking Udom Suk BTS Station, Bang Na BTS Station and the BITEC.

The victim, 29 year old Ton, and his 28 year old friend, Wai, sought assistance from the Saimai Survive Foundation after filing a complaint with Bang Na Police Station. They said they wanted help following up on the investigation as the suspect had not been apprehended.

Ton said he was walking to work, as he had done regularly for more than three years, when he heard the foreign man shouting. He initially ignored the disturbance but alleged that the man suddenly approached and kicked him in the arm, causing his mobile phone to fall to the ground.

According to Ton, the Norwegian suspect picked up the phone, removed its protective case and threw the device onto the ground before continuing to shout at people nearby.

Ton said he retrieved his damaged phone and left the area to meet his friend Wai. The pair later returned to ask the Norwegian man why he had attacked him.

According to the two Thai nationals, the foreign suspect claimed he had only been jogging. They alleged he then threatened Ton, saying that if he wanted to hurt him, he could do much worse. They also claimed the man threatened to slit Ton’s throat and repeatedly said, “I will kill you.”

Wai began recording the encounter on her mobile phone, after which the foreigner became aggressive and pushed her to the ground. The two said they fled the scene and sought help from motorcycle taxi riders nearby.

According to the victims, the suspect then turned his attention to people at a nearby restaurant. CCTV footage shared by the Thai Press Facebook page shows the foreign man grabbing the restaurant owner’s mobile phone, prompting the owner to confront him with a knife.

Ton and Wai said they had never met the foreign man before and had no previous dispute with him. They said they were concerned for both their own safety and that of other people using the area and urged police to locate the suspect before any further incidents occur.