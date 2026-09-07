Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 2:45 PM
3 minutes read
Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt | Thaiger
Rider and lawyer filmed during a struggle after a road dispute | Photo via KhaoSod

A motorcycle rider and a 70 year old lawyer were injured during a struggle involving a handgun in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, at around 6pm on September 6.

The incident stemmed from a road dispute after the lawyer accused the rider of cutting in front of his vehicle, leading to an argument before a gun was produced and discharged during a struggle.

Bang Kruai Police Station officers responded to a report of a shooting and attended the scene with Poh Teck Tung Foundation rescue workers.

Police found two injured men in the road. The rider, identified only as 29 year old Akkharanat, also known as Jay, suffered an injury to the joint of his left index finger.

The other man, identified only as Hiran, a lawyer aged around 70, suffered a head wound with significant bleeding. Rescue workers provided first aid before taking Hiran to Bang Kruai Hospital.

Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt | News by Thaiger
Hiran speaking to police officers at the scene | Photo via Matichon

Initial enquiries indicated that Akkharanat had entered the area to drop off a passenger. Hiran, who was driving a black Mercedes-Benz behind him, allegedly believed the rider had cut in front of his car.

According to the accounts provided to reporters, Hiran sounded his horn and followed the motorcycle before the two men became involved in a verbal dispute at the location where the rider stopped.

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Akkharanat later gave his account of the confrontation, saying he had collected a passenger from a futsal pitch and was taking them to a housing estate. As he reached the entrance to the road, he saw the black Mercedes-Benz preparing to turn.

The rider said he overtook the car on the left but denied cutting it off. He claimed the Mercedes-Benz driver became upset, sounded the horn and followed him, despite Akkharanat nodding towards the driver in an attempt to apologise.

Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt | News by Thaiger
Akkharanat giving a statement at Bang Kruai Police Station | Photo via KhaoSod

After stopping to drop off his passenger, Akkharanat said the other driver parked and approached him. The rider said he directed his passenger to stand behind him because he was concerned for their safety.

According to Akkharanat, Hiran asked, “Are you going to punch me?”

The rider said he responded by asking why he would punch him, after which Hiran allegedly told him to wait.

Akkharanat claimed Hiran returned to his car and retrieved a walking stick, which the rider then took from him. He said Hiran subsequently walked towards the rear of the car.

Believing the older man might be retrieving something else, Akkharanat said he followed and saw him take out a handgun and chamber it.

The rider said he attempted to take the firearm from Hiran and the two struggled before falling to the ground. During the struggle, the gun discharged once, injuring Akkharanat’s finger.

Akkharanat said he managed to take possession of the firearm and called for people nearby to contact the police. He handed the gun to a resident who witnessed the incident.

Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt | News by Thaiger
The handgun used in the incident | Photo via KhaoSod

The rider said he believed Hiran’s head injury was caused when the lawyer fell and struck the ground rather than by the gunshot.

Akkharanat later went to Bang Kruai Police Station to file a complaint against Hiran and seek legal action over the incident.

Investigators contacted Nonthaburi provincial forensic police to examine the firearm following the Nonthaburi road dispute. Officers identified it as a 9mm handgun.

Police found four rounds in the magazine, another two rounds outside it and one spent cartridge case. Forensic officers also collected fingerprint evidence from the weapon.

Hiran remained at Bang Kruai Hospital for treatment and was awaiting the results of a detailed medical examination at the time of reporting. Police planned to question him after his treatment before proceeding with the investigation.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 2:45 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.