Thai couple, nearly 30 cats killed in Nonthaburi house fire, petrol found inside

A Thai couple and nearly 30 pet cats were found dead following a fire at a luxury house in Nonthaburi province earlier today, August 17. Police later found petrol poured across the property.

Bang Si Mueang Police Station was alerted to the fire at a luxury house in Mueang district, Nonthaburi, at around 12.30am today. Officers attended the scene along with firefighters from the Bang Si Mueang and Bang Krang municipalities.

The property is a two-storey detached house of around 320 square metres. Firefighters reported flames originating from the second storey and used three fire trucks to bring the blaze under control around 30 minutes after arrival.

Once the fire was out, officers found the ground floor undamaged by the flames, but discovered petrol had been poured across the floor.

A 20-litre fuel container was found near the foot of the stairs leading to the second floor. The rooms on the upper floor were badly burned, and the glass throughout the house had shattered.

Inside a bedroom, officers found the bodies of a husband and wife lying on the bed, badly burned. A charcoal stove was found in the bathroom.

Nearly 30 pet cats had also died in the house. Rescuers managed to save two cats, and they were rushed to an animal hospital.

Forensic doctors from the Central Institute of Forensic Medicine were called to examine the scene. The identities of the deceased couple could not be confirmed at the scene because their documents and identity cards had been destroyed in the blaze.

Their bodies were sent to the institute for a detailed autopsy.

Police said they would contact the housing estate’s management to obtain information about the couple and notify their relatives.

A neighbour said the couple lived alone at the house with several pet cats. The fire began at around 11.50pm last night, starting as smoke before flames appeared.

She first heard a sound like something heavy falling, followed by smoke. She initially thought it was an explosion but realised the sound was a section of the carport ceiling collapsing.

She and other neighbours helped raise the alarm and tried to call the homeowners, but could not reach them, before calling emergency services. She said

The case remains under investigation, and police have not established how the fire started or how the couple died.

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