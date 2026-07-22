New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport

A New Zealand teenager has been reunited with his mother after spending six days in a Thai prison over an alleged theft at airport.

The New Zealand mother, Natasha Rainger, recently told the Daily Mail she would do anything to secure the release of her 18 year old son, Loukas Rainger, who was arrested in Thailand during his first overseas holiday.

Natasha maintained her son’s innocence, saying he had not intentionally taken another passenger’s property. “He didn’t maliciously steal it or intend to steal someone’s belongings. He didn’t think. He’s inexperienced, young,” she told Daily Mail.

According to police, the incident occurred at Surat Thani International Airport on July 3 while passengers were passing through a security screening area. The CCTV footage showed Loukas taking a Swatch watch belonging to another traveller from a security tray.

Loukas was later arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport while preparing to fly home to New Zealand after police identified an arrest warrant linked to the case.

He was subsequently transferred by train to Surat Thani for legal proceedings. Natasha told the Daily Mail that her son was handcuffed to a chair during the 12-hour journey.

According to Natasha, Loukas told her he believed the watch had been left in the same security tray as his own belongings and that he picked it up by mistake.

She said she sought assistance from the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok after his arrest. According to Natasha, Loukas apologised to the watch’s owner and returned the item.

Natasha also claimed she was asked to pay US$1,000 (about 34,000 baht) in compensation, despite saying the watch was worth between US$80 and US$100 on the eBay marketplace.

According to the Daily Mail, Loukas was released on 100,000 baht bail and reunited with his mother on July 22 after spending six days in custody.

The media outlet reported that the teenager lost about 10 kilogrammes while detained and shaved his head in accordance with Thai prison regulations.

Speaking to New Zealand news outlet Stuff, Natasha described the reunion as emotional.

“I have never ever in my life been so happy to just see my son. I can’t stop looking at him.”

Although he has been granted bail, the legal case is continuing. Loukas must remain in Thailand, report to police every two weeks and appear in court for a hearing scheduled in September.