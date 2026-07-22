New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 1:18 PM
2 minutes read
New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport | Thaiger
Photo via Daily Mail

A New Zealand teenager has been reunited with his mother after spending six days in a Thai prison over an alleged theft at airport.

The New Zealand mother, Natasha Rainger, recently told the Daily Mail she would do anything to secure the release of her 18 year old son, Loukas Rainger, who was arrested in Thailand during his first overseas holiday.

Natasha maintained her son’s innocence, saying he had not intentionally taken another passenger’s property. “He didn’t maliciously steal it or intend to steal someone’s belongings. He didn’t think. He’s inexperienced, young,” she told Daily Mail.

According to police, the incident occurred at Surat Thani International Airport on July 3 while passengers were passing through a security screening area. The CCTV footage showed Loukas taking a Swatch watch belonging to another traveller from a security tray.

New Zealand teen arrested in Thailand
Photo via Lucas’s Instagram account

Loukas was later arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport while preparing to fly home to New Zealand after police identified an arrest warrant linked to the case.

He was subsequently transferred by train to Surat Thani for legal proceedings. Natasha told the Daily Mail that her son was handcuffed to a chair during the 12-hour journey.

According to Natasha, Loukas told her he believed the watch had been left in the same security tray as his own belongings and that he picked it up by mistake.

Related Articles

She said she sought assistance from the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok after his arrest. According to Natasha, Loukas apologised to the watch’s owner and returned the item.

New Zealand teenager released on bail after alleged theft at Surat Thani airport
Photo via Lucas’s Instagram account

Natasha also claimed she was asked to pay US$1,000 (about 34,000 baht) in compensation, despite saying the watch was worth between US$80 and US$100 on the eBay marketplace.

According to the Daily Mail, Loukas was released on 100,000 baht bail and reunited with his mother on July 22 after spending six days in custody.

The media outlet reported that the teenager lost about 10 kilogrammes while detained and shaved his head in accordance with Thai prison regulations.

Speaking to New Zealand news outlet Stuff, Natasha described the reunion as emotional.

“I have never ever in my life been so happy to just see my son. I can’t stop looking at him.”

Although he has been granted bail, the legal case is continuing. Loukas must remain in Thailand, report to police every two weeks and appear in court for a hearing scheduled in September.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police

2 minutes ago
New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport

50 minutes ago
Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing

1 hour ago
Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket

3 hours ago
14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang

3 hours ago
Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons | Thaiger Thailand News

Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons

4 hours ago
Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket

4 hours ago
Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service

5 hours ago
Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list

5 hours ago
Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme

21 hours ago
Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports | Thaiger Business News

Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports

21 hours ago
Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake &#8216;Made in Thailand&#8217; products | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake ‘Made in Thailand’ products

21 hours ago
Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC

22 hours ago
Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | Thaiger Business News

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide

22 hours ago
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

23 hours ago
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger Thailand News

Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

24 hours ago
Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers

1 day ago
Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok

1 day ago
US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand | Thaiger News

US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand

1 day ago
Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion

1 day ago
Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident

1 day ago
Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers

2 days ago
Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card

2 days ago
Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned | Thaiger Business News

Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned

2 days ago
Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses | Thaiger Cannabis News

Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 1:18 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.