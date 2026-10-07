Bangkok employer offers reward for arrest of new hire who stole 400k baht

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 1:42 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok employer offers reward for arrest of new hire who stole 400k baht
Photo via Facebook/ จึงจริง Jung Jing

A Thai man remains at large after he allegedly stole more than 400,000 baht from his employer on his first day at an office on Yaowarat Road in Bangkok on October 5.

The female employer, Kanokpitch, reported the alleged theft to Chakkrawat Police Station on October 6 and provided CCTV footage that reportedly captured the suspect, identified as 37 year old Thammasorn.

Kanokpitch said the Bangkok office theft occurred at about 2pm in her private room on the second floor of the building. She alleged that Thammasorn took valuables worth more than 400,000 baht before leaving the scene.

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Employee steals from employer in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ จึงจริง Jung Jing

The employer said she had advertised the position online and received an application from Thammasorn. She contacted him for an interview on October 1 and said she had not noticed anything concerning during the recruitment process.

She subsequently hired him and said she did not expect an incident to occur on his first day of work.

According to Channel 7, Thammasorn’s home is in Kamphaeng Saen district of Nakhon Pathom province. Police have not said whether officers have attempted to locate him there or whether he remains in Bangkok.

Kanokpitch is offering a 20,000-baht reward for information that leads to Thammasorn’s arrest. She did not specify the items allegedly taken, and the name of her business was not reported.

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Theft at Bangkok office
Photo via Facebook/ จึงจริง Jung Jing

A separate case reported last week involved a Thai woman and her Turkish ex-boyfriend who were arrested over alleged fraud and arson.

Police were reportedly contacted by the woman’s company after it allegedly discovered her involvement in embezzlement and began legal proceedings against her.

According to the report, the woman allegedly hired her former boyfriend to damage documentary evidence by setting fire to the company’s office in an attempt to avoid legal consequences. No one was injured in the fire, but the documents were reportedly destroyed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 1:42 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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