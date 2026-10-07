Nene Royal to perform for global finance leaders at Government House

Thai singer and guitarist, Nene Royal, will perform for more than 400 guests at Thailand’s official reception for the IMF and World Bank meetings on October 14.

The 16 year old Phuket girl, Rattikarn “Nene” Amloy, won season 21 of America’s Got Talent last month, becoming the first Thai performer to win the competition. Nene has now been selected as a special guest of Thailand’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for the reception at the Santi Maitri Building inside Government House.

The reception will serve as the social centrepiece of a week bringing finance ministers, central bankers and delegations to Bangkok. Thailand is hosting the annual IMF and World Bank meetings for the first time in decades.

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Ekkaphop Pianpises, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, said Nene is scheduled to perform two or three songs. Her performance will take place shortly after she returns to Thailand from a performance in Singapore.

Nene will be joined by National Artists, the Sorkrao Symphony Orchestra and performers from the Joe Louis Traditional Thai Puppet Theatre.

Ekkaphop said Thailand would welcome guests with an evening presentation at Government House, with the building illuminated and serving as a photo landmark for visitors.

Guests will also be served a four-course Thai dinner. Anutin instructed organisers to keep each dish simple while maintaining authentic flavours using ingredients sourced within Thailand.

Ekkaphop said the reception would showcase Thailand’s capabilities while providing an opportunity to promote the country’s soft power to international leaders.

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