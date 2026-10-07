Nene Royal to perform for global finance leaders at Government House

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 10:20 AM
1 minute read
Nene Royal to perform for global finance leaders at Government House
Photo via Siam Paragon

Thai singer and guitarist, Nene Royal, will perform for more than 400 guests at Thailand’s official reception for the IMF and World Bank meetings on October 14.

The 16 year old Phuket girl, Rattikarn “Nene” Amloy, won season 21 of America’s Got Talent last month, becoming the first Thai performer to win the competition. Nene has now been selected as a special guest of Thailand’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for the reception at the Santi Maitri Building inside Government House.

The reception will serve as the social centrepiece of a week bringing finance ministers, central bankers and delegations to Bangkok. Thailand is hosting the annual IMF and World Bank meetings for the first time in decades.

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Nene Royal at Siam Paragon
Photo via Siam Paragon

Ekkaphop Pianpises, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, said Nene is scheduled to perform two or three songs. Her performance will take place shortly after she returns to Thailand from a performance in Singapore.

Nene will be joined by National Artists, the Sorkrao Symphony Orchestra and performers from the Joe Louis Traditional Thai Puppet Theatre.

Ekkaphop said Thailand would welcome guests with an evening presentation at Government House, with the building illuminated and serving as a photo landmark for visitors.

Thai Prime Minister's Office spokesperson Ekkapob Pianpises
Photo via Facebook/ หมอเอก Ekkapob Pianpises

Guests will also be served a four-course Thai dinner. Anutin instructed organisers to keep each dish simple while maintaining authentic flavours using ingredients sourced within Thailand.

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Ekkaphop said the reception would showcase Thailand’s capabilities while providing an opportunity to promote the country’s soft power to international leaders.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 10:20 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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