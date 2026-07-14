PM Anutin and Cabinet ministers join Nene Royal on stage at Government House
Teenage guitarist and singer Nene Royal performed at Government House today, July 14, sharing the stage with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cabinet ministers as the government pledged support for her America’s Got Talent (AGT) journey.
Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakul said during a press conference that the PM had watched Nene America’s Got Talent audition online and wanted to find ways to support her international success.
As part of that initiative, the government invited Nene, also known as Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, to perform at today’s event.
Officials said the appearance was intended to encourage public support for the teenage musician ahead of the next round of the competition in the United States. The government also announced that it would cover competition-related expenses for Nene and her family.
During the event, Nene performed Som San by Thai rock band Loso before PM Anutin and members of the Cabinet. The PM later joined Nene on stage, singing alongside her before passing the microphone to several ministers.
Nene concluded her performance with Zombie by The Cranberries, the song that earned her four yeses during her AGT audition. Following the performance, the PM presented Nene with a gift and posed for photographs with her.
Surasak said the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is considering appointing Nene as an ambassador to help promote Thai tourism, describing her talent as an example of Thailand’s soft power.
The minister also addressed online rumours claiming Nene was born in Cambodia. He said the young musician is widely recognised by both Thai and international fans as being from Phuket.
Speaking to reporters after the performance, Nene confirmed that she is a Thai citizen and lives in Phuket.
She also thanked supporters and encouraged fans to continue following her music, including songs she has written herself, while asking for their support ahead of the next round of America’s Got Talent in the US this August.
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