Thai royalist groups beat migrant worker leader at Bangkok UN protest

The leader of a Myanmar migrant workers’ group was assaulted by members of two royalist groups outside the United Nations office in Bangkok on November 1, during a protest against Thailand’s Myanmar labour nationality verification centre.

The Bright Future migrant worker group began its demonstration at about 11.30am, calling on the Thai government to consider closing the centre, also known as the certificate of identity (CI) centre.

The group’s leader, Weera Saengthong, said the verification process imposed unnecessary costs on migrant workers and allowed Myanmar’s military government to extort money from them, according to the report.

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During the protest, members of two royalist groups arrived and accused Weera and the demonstrators of causing trouble in Thailand. The groups were identified as the People’s Centre to Protect the Monarchy, led by Anon Klinkaew, and Prachapak Pithak Sathaban, led by Songchai Niamhom.

The report said members of the royalist groups approached Weera and assaulted him, punching and slapping his head, hitting him with a crash helmet and kicking him. Others were heard shouting that the protesters were causing trouble for the country.

Police officers monitoring the demonstration intervened and took Weera away from the scene for his safety.

Footage of the incident published by Prachatai runs for four minutes 45 seconds and shows crowd control police in helmets and body armour already standing at the compound fence before the pushing started. A tree and the backs of the crowd obscure most of the assault itself, and the camera is knocked to the ground twice.

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Men on the recording shout that this is Thailand and that Weera is Myanmar, and that the country let him live and earn a living here. One says anyone who loves foreigners does not love Thailand. Another voice shouts that he is a reporter and asks the crowd to calm down.

Anon denied taking part in the physical assault but opposed the migrant workers’ demand, arguing that closing the centre would allow people to cross the border illegally. He also said Weera’s number 0 card, a Thai registration document for people without Thai nationality, had already been cancelled, and asked why he was still allowed to campaign in Thailand. He called on government agencies to check his status and deport him.

Anon said he did not support violence. The report did not say whether anyone had been arrested or provide an update on Weera’s condition.

The People’s Party condemned the attack and called on police to collect footage and prosecute those responsible, regardless of their status, nationality or political views.

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