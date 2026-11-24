Police arrested a Myanmar man in Samut Sakhon over the murder of his girlfriend, whose dismembered remains were found in a sack off Soi Lat Phrao 109, in Bangkok‘s Bang Kapi district, on Sunday, November 22.

Residents living in Soi Lat Phrao 109 found the remains of an unidentified woman under an old mattress at about 8pm on Sunday, after they caught a foul smell.

Officers from Lat Phrao Police Station were called to investigate. They estimated that the woman had died five to seven days earlier. The Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital is examining the remains, and some organs and the right wrist have still not been found.

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Police later identified the deceased as the Myanmar national, identified only as Pyo. She worked at a bread factory in Soi Lat Phrao 140 and lived with her boyfriend at the apartment in Soi Lat Phrao 109, about 20 metres from the spot where the remains were found.

A review of CCTV cameras at the accommodation pointed to her boyfriend, 21 year old Banyar Soe Hlaing, as the suspect.

CCTV from the night of November 18 shows the suspect making three trips from the building to the plot within about 32 minutes from 10.14pm. He was seen walking along the hallway carrying a large sack, bags and a plastic basket containing body parts.

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Banyar Soe Hlaing reportedly left the building at about 5pm on November 22, a few hours before the remains were found.

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Officers detained him at a rented house in Krathum Baen district overnight from November 23 to 24, and police said he confessed during initial questioning.

The warrant lists charges of premeditated murder and of hiding, moving or destroying a body to conceal the cause of death. Police plan to question him further at Lat Phrao Police Station as they gather more evidence.

According to police, the Myanmar suspect said he came home from work on the morning of November 17 and had a jealous argument with his girlfriend. He told officers he strangled her until she lost consciousness, then dismembered her body to hide the killing before he fled to Samut Sakhon.

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Thai Examiner reported today, November 23, that police found heavy bloodstains, mostly around the bathroom, in a room on the third floor of a five-storey apartment building.

In a similar case reported in June, a 34 year old Myanmar woman’s dismembered remains were found in a plastic container in a condominium room off Soi Ratchaprarop 14 in Bangkok. Police named her husband as the main suspect, and he was later arrested in Myanmar.

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