Myanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 2:37 PM
1 minute read
Myanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation
Photo via MGR Online

A Myanmar man wanted over an alleged drug trafficking network was arrested at a luxury condominium in Bangkok yesterday, October 4, after Thai and Myanmar authorities coordinated to locate the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Aung Zaw Min Khant. Meiktila District Court in Myanmar issued an arrest warrant on February 9 this year after Myanmar officers uncovered a major drug operation involving 4.98 million methamphetamine tablets, 12.387 kilogrammes of heroin and about one kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine.

The seized drugs were valued at about 9.4 billion kyat, or around 150 million baht.

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Myanmar drug dealer arrested in Bangkok
Photo via MGR Online

Myanmar authorities requested assistance from the Thai Immigration Bureau after travel records showed that Aung Zaw Min Khant had entered Thailand on December 31 last year. Immigration officials found that he had been permitted to remain in Thailand because a family member was already living in the country.

After the criminal case came to light, the Immigration Bureau revoked his permission to stay and began searching for him. Officers eventually located him at a luxury condominium in Rama 9, Bangkok.

Myanmar drug suspect arrested in Bangkok
Photo via MGR Online

Immigration officers and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) then raided the accommodation and arrested the Myanmar drug trafficking suspect. Myanmar’s narcotics agency and Thai authorities had both requested assistance from the Immigration Bureau in locating him.

Officers also seized valuables worth around 10 million baht, including designer bags, watches and a car. The items were believed to have been obtained as benefits from an illegal operation, according to the report.

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Further investigation will examine the suspect’s financial transactions as officers seek to identify and arrest other people allegedly involved in the case.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 2:37 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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