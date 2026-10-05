Myanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation

A Myanmar man wanted over an alleged drug trafficking network was arrested at a luxury condominium in Bangkok yesterday, October 4, after Thai and Myanmar authorities coordinated to locate the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Aung Zaw Min Khant. Meiktila District Court in Myanmar issued an arrest warrant on February 9 this year after Myanmar officers uncovered a major drug operation involving 4.98 million methamphetamine tablets, 12.387 kilogrammes of heroin and about one kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine.

The seized drugs were valued at about 9.4 billion kyat, or around 150 million baht.

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Myanmar authorities requested assistance from the Thai Immigration Bureau after travel records showed that Aung Zaw Min Khant had entered Thailand on December 31 last year. Immigration officials found that he had been permitted to remain in Thailand because a family member was already living in the country.

After the criminal case came to light, the Immigration Bureau revoked his permission to stay and began searching for him. Officers eventually located him at a luxury condominium in Rama 9, Bangkok.

Immigration officers and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) then raided the accommodation and arrested the Myanmar drug trafficking suspect. Myanmar’s narcotics agency and Thai authorities had both requested assistance from the Immigration Bureau in locating him.

Officers also seized valuables worth around 10 million baht, including designer bags, watches and a car. The items were believed to have been obtained as benefits from an illegal operation, according to the report.

Further investigation will examine the suspect’s financial transactions as officers seek to identify and arrest other people allegedly involved in the case.

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