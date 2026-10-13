Myanmar children rescued from alleged Bangkok trafficking ring

Four people were arrested in Bangkok today, October 13, over an alleged human trafficking operation accused of bringing children from Myanmar to Thailand and forcing them to sell flowers, food and drinks around tourist areas.

The investigation began after a Myanmar complainant escaped from a house and sought help from the Thai Mai Thon group. She alleged that she had been forced to sell flowers at entertainment venues and had also been raped and physically assaulted by one of the suspects.

Volunteers then contacted the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), leading officers to investigate a rented house in Saphan Sung district.

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DOPA officers raided the property and arrested four suspects. Seven young Myanmar nationals were also found inside and taken for screening, including several minors.

They were brought to Bang Chan Police Station, where social workers, psychologists and other specialists were due to assess their circumstances before placing those needing protection in appropriate care.

Investigators believe the group brought children across the border through natural crossings near Mae Sot in Tak province before taking them to Bangkok.

The house had reportedly been rented for more than two months.

According to investigators, some of the children were made to sell flowers around Khao San Road and Nuanchan Road from the early evening until about 3am, receiving 10 baht for each bouquet sold.

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Among those found at the house were two pairs of twins, an 18 year old woman and two children belonging to the suspects.

Officers later searched another rented house after suspects said that relatives were staying at a second property.

A woman who identified herself as the owner of that house said that five young people from Mae Sot were living there. She admitted that some sold orange juice in the evenings after school but denied taking them to sell flowers at other locations.

Officers found more young people inside the property and began checking their immigration and travel documents.

The four suspects face human trafficking charges relating to recruiting, transporting and housing people for exploitation through forced labour or services.

They also face allegations of using children for work considered harmful to their physical or mental wellbeing and exploiting children for commercial gain.

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