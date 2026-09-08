Motorist faces three charges after driving against Bangkok traffic

A motorist has reported to police and faces three preliminary charges after her white Mercedes was filmed travelling against traffic on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok.

The driver arrived at Vibhavadi Police Station with her daughter today, September 8, after police traced the vehicle from CCTV footage and asked its registered owner to come in for questioning.

The 77 year old woman was informed of three preliminary charges. Thai media reports identified two as reckless driving and failing to obey traffic signs, but did not specify the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police also asked her family to bring the white Mercedes to the station for inspection after she arrived without the vehicle. Officers will use the car as evidence before deciding the next steps in the case.

The incident occurred at about 1.50pm yesterday, September 7, on the inbound side of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road near Horwang School and before the Lat Phrao five-way intersection.

Dashcam footage was shared online, showing the Mercedes approaching oncoming vehicles while travelling in the wrong direction.

Khaosod reported that Jatuporn, the 40 year old motorist whose dashcam recorded the incident, said he and several other drivers sounded their horns after spotting the car coming towards them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Mercedes did not stop and instead switched on its hazard lights before continuing against the flow of traffic and manoeuvring between vehicles. No collision or injuries were reported.

Jatuporn said he regularly uses Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and had never encountered a vehicle travelling the wrong way there before.

He speculated that the driver may have become confused after leaving the area around the Lat Phrao intersection and entered the wrong carriageway. Police have not confirmed how the Mercedes ended up travelling against traffic.

Jatuporn added that he was concerned the driver continued rather than stopping in a safe location to seek assistance once other motorists began warning her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver did not provide an explanation to reporters when she arrived at the police station. She wore sunglasses and a face mask and declined to answer media questions before entering for questioning.

Khaosod reported that the woman, identified only as Da, is the owner of a property development project in Bangkok’s Ratchada area. Police have not publicly confirmed details of her occupation.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT