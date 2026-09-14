Motorcycle taxi rider turns 150 baht flea market finds into 104,725 baht

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 14, 2026, 10:06 AM
2 minutes read
Motorcycle taxi rider turns 150 baht flea market finds into 104,725 baht | Thaiger

A motorcycle taxi rider in Pathum Thani has turned 150 baht of flea market junk into a payout of more than 100,000 baht. A gold shop found that the bracelet he took for a fake was the real thing.

Chokcherd Duangngern, 45, rides under number 53. On August 28 he and his girlfriend walked into the Mangkorn Lom Thong gold shop in Thanyaburi district. He carried a tarnished silver box and a bracelet that looked like costume jewellery.

Motorcycle taxi rider turns 150 baht flea market finds into 104,725 baht | News by Thaiger

ADVERTISEMENT

He had bought both at a second-hand market beside the railway line in Rangsit. The box cost him 100 baht and the bracelet 50 baht.

Staff at the shop ran each piece through a metal tester. The box turned out to be genuine silver weighing 156.88 grams, and the shop bought it for 9,844 baht. The bracelet was gold of roughly 80 to 90% purity, and its 24.30 grams fetched 94,881 baht.

The total came to 104,725 baht. The shop posted a clip of the moment online, and Channel 3 tracked Chokcherd down for an interview yesterday, September 13.

The windfall could not have come at a better time. Chokcherd’s motorcycle had been stolen shortly before, and he had been riding his mother’s battered old bike to keep working.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle taxi rider turns 150 baht flea market finds into 104,725 baht | News by Thaiger

“When we found out, my girlfriend and I both had tears in our eyes,” he said. He has since bought a new motorcycle to replace the stolen one.

Chokcherd said the find came down to luck but also to the shop. Most gold shops only glance at a piece, he said, while this one checked every item properly. Had the staff not tested the bracelet, it would probably have ended up in a drawer at home or in the bin.

Hunting for old items at markets is a sideline he plans to keep. He now carries an amulet loupe on every trip to look for hallmarks that show a piece contains gold or silver.

ADVERTISEMENT

The habit has paid off before. He once bought an old pen clip stamped 13K for 10 baht and took it to the same shop. It was silver and sold for just over 1,000 baht.

Goldsmith Sirasak Butchai said Chokcherd is a regular who usually brings in silver rings and chains from weekend markets. On that day the box was obviously silver, but the bracelet did not look like gold to the naked eye.

The shop tests every piece regardless, he said. When the machine returned a gold reading, he asked Chokcherd to scratch through the surface and ran it again to be sure.

“The second test confirmed it was real gold. He could hardly believe it, and his girlfriend burst into tears,” Sirasak told Thairath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle taxi rider turns 150 baht flea market finds into 104,725 baht | News by Thaiger

Related articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 14, 2026, 10:06 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Abbot&#8217;s 2 billion baht donation is donors&#8217; money, not his own | Thaiger Bangkok News

Abbot’s 2 billion baht donation is donors’ money, not his own

18 minutes ago
Airport Rail Link gets four-month extension without subsidy | Thaiger Transport News

Airport Rail Link gets four-month extension without subsidy

21 minutes ago
Udon Thani student seeks help after losing baby in lone dorm birth | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani student seeks help after losing baby in lone dorm birth

1 hour ago
Hotels and restaurants are not in foreign business licence exemption | Thaiger Phuket News

Hotels and restaurants are not in foreign business licence exemption

1 hour ago
Patong ride-hailing driver says foreigners drug her with chemical spray | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong ride-hailing driver says foreigners drug her with chemical spray

2 hours ago
Thai flight attendant heroin case adjourned to October 12 | Thaiger Hot News

Thai flight attendant heroin case adjourned to October 12

2 hours ago
Phuket tunnel would cut Patong drive from 30 minutes to five | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tunnel would cut Patong drive from 30 minutes to five

2 hours ago
Toyota has highest chance of reaching 250,000 miles, study says | Thaiger Business News

Toyota has highest chance of reaching 250,000 miles, study says

2 hours ago
Kwan Usamanee files police complaint over threat in Bangkok park | Thaiger Crime News

Kwan Usamanee files police complaint over threat in Bangkok park

2 hours ago
2 billion baht Don Mueang hospital funding clarified after monk donation claim | Thaiger Thailand News

2 billion baht Don Mueang hospital funding clarified after monk donation claim

3 hours ago
Foreign condo transfers in Thailand jump 20% in Q2 | Thaiger Property

Foreign condo transfers in Thailand jump 20% in Q2

3 hours ago
NIDA poll finds most Thais want Thai law strictly enforced on Israeli visitors | Thaiger News

NIDA poll finds most Thais want Thai law strictly enforced on Israeli visitors

3 hours ago
Buriram man kills niece&#8217;s dog, citing mange and bad smell | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram man kills niece’s dog, citing mange and bad smell

4 hours ago
When to watch Nene Royal in America&#8217;s Got Talent final | Thaiger Entertainment

When to watch Nene Royal in America’s Got Talent final

6 hours ago
Chinese Interpol fugitive held after decades living as Thai in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Interpol fugitive held after decades living as Thai in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Students accuse Ayutthaya teacher of assault, knife threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Students accuse Ayutthaya teacher of assault, knife threats

6 hours ago
Lampang singer criticised for imitating sex scandal video of Ayutthaya ex-abbot | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang singer criticised for imitating sex scandal video of Ayutthaya ex-abbot

6 hours ago
Lao worker says employers beat, confined her for over 6 hours | Thaiger Crime News

Lao worker says employers beat, confined her for over 6 hours

6 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi rider turns 150 baht flea market finds into 104,725 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Motorcycle taxi rider turns 150 baht flea market finds into 104,725 baht

7 hours ago
Japan’s Nidec to close Cambodia plant and shift production to Thailand | Thaiger Business News

Japan’s Nidec to close Cambodia plant and shift production to Thailand

7 hours ago
Phuket detains American wanted in Texas over 2022 charge | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket detains American wanted in Texas over 2022 charge

7 hours ago
Bangkok Parliament canteen damaged after ceiling gives way | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Parliament canteen damaged after ceiling gives way

7 hours ago
Taylor&#8217;s Schools enters Thailand as St. Andrews International School joins the group | Thaiger International Education

Taylor’s Schools enters Thailand as St. Andrews International School joins the group

9 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 14 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok scattered showers | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 14 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok scattered showers

10 hours ago
Sleeping truck driver killed by fire in Rayong, charging fan suspected | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Sleeping truck driver killed by fire in Rayong, charging fan suspected

1 day ago
Back to top button