Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A foreign English teacher was knocked down by a motorbike while crossing a zebra crossing in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district, and the rider left the scene with police nearby, according to CCTV footage shared online.

The footage was posted on 30 October 2026 by the Facebook page Yak Dang Diao Jat Hai Return Part 7. A message attached to the post said the crash happened on 29 October 2026.

The message said the teacher works at a school in Nong Khaem and is the girlfriend of the writer’s son. It said witnesses saw the crash, as shown in the clip.

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Police were at the scene, the message said, but did not arrest the rider, who was allowed to ride away as normal.

The teacher got up and walked across the road before going to hospital for a check-up. The message estimated medical costs at a little over 10,000 baht (US$310).

A daily record report was filed at Nong Khaem Metropolitan Police Station. It is not yet known whether police will trace the rider or whether the teacher can seek compensation.

The post said drivers and riders failing to stop for people at zebra crossings is a common sight in Thailand. Some crashes have left pedestrians injured or killed.

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