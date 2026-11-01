Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A foreign English teacher was knocked down by a motorbike while crossing a zebra crossing in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district, and the rider left the scene with police nearby, according to CCTV footage shared online.

The footage was posted on 30 October 2026 by the Facebook page Yak Dang Diao Jat Hai Return Part 7. A message attached to the post said the crash happened on 29 October 2026.

The message said the teacher works at a school in Nong Khaem and is the girlfriend of the writer’s son. It said witnesses saw the crash, as shown in the clip.

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Police were at the scene, the message said, but did not arrest the rider, who was allowed to ride away as normal.

The teacher got up and walked across the road before going to hospital for a check-up. The message estimated medical costs at a little over 10,000 baht (US$310).

A daily record report was filed at Nong Khaem Metropolitan Police Station. It is not yet known whether police will trace the rider or whether the teacher can seek compensation.

The post said drivers and riders failing to stop for people at zebra crossings is a common sight in Thailand. Some crashes have left pedestrians injured or killed.

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Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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