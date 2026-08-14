Mothers apologise in tears as seven teens face questioning over Makkasan attack

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 14, 2026, 3:48 PM
1 minute read
Mothers apologise in tears as seven teens face questioning over Makkasan attack | Thaiger
Photo via PPTV HD

The mothers of seven teenagers, who attacked a Japanese tourist near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station on August 12, broke down in tears and apologised. One of the mother said that her son was a good boy but was influenced by bad friends.

Makkasan Police Station officers arrested seven teenagers aged between 13 to 17 yesterday, August 13, for the assault and robbery of the Japanese man, 43 year old Yuki, which occurred a day earlier.

The tourist sustained injuries to his head, mouth, and leg, and he is now confirmed to be in stable condition. The foreign man shared that he travelled to Thailand to celebrate his Thai girlfriend’s birthday on August 16.

The Japanese man said he had wandered into scrubland near the Airport Rail Link station where he was assaulted.

Teens arrested for attack on Japanese tourist
Photo via PPTV HD

Questioning on the teenage suspects began at 9am at Makkasan Police Station. A multidisciplinary team took part because all seven are minors.

They told officers that they obtained 1,400 baht from the crime and divided the money equally before separating.

The mother of one suspect, 38, said her son stopped studying after finishing Prathom 6. He had fallen in with the wrong friends, she said.

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She said she had tried to raise him to be a good person. Work left her little time to watch over him.

Mothers apologises after sons attack Japanese tourist
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

The mother of the youngest, a 13 year old, pressed her hands together in apology and was in tears as she spoke.

Other parents gave a similar account, saying long working hours kept them away from home and left them unable to supervise their children closely.

The teenagers deny carrying out the assault themselves.

Police said they still need to interview the victim again before closing the file. The suspects were due to be sent to the juvenile court the same day.

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Source: Ch3Plus

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 14, 2026, 3:48 PM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.