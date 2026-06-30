Mother accuses immigration of separating her from her children

A Thai mother is seeking clarification after her Thai-Chinese children were denied entry to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on June 27.

The mother, identified as Chanporn, shared details of the case and related documents in a Facebook group linked to a television news programme on Channel 3, Hone Krasae, requesting assistance in obtaining clarification from authorities.

According to her account, she previously married a Chinese man and had two children before their separation. The children, aged 17 and 15, usually travel to Thailand during school holidays to visit her and other family members.

She said the children arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport as planned, while she waited to receive them before travelling together to Surat Thani. The children had return tickets scheduled for the following month and accommodation arranged in advance.

Chanporn stated that immigration officers refused entry, describing the children as suspicious travellers. She said she attempted to confirm her relationship with them by presenting documents, including their birth certificates and previous Thai passports from when they were younger.

According to the mother, officials questioned the relationship and said her appearance did not match that of the children. The officers instructed her to arrange return flights for them to China on the day.

The mother said the situation caused her daughter distress, adding that the girl cried until her nose bled. She also said it resulted in financial losses of around 50,000 baht. She called on the immigration authorities to clarify their decision and take responsibility for it.

Documents shared in the post state that the children travelled alone from Xiamen with Xiamen Air. Immigration officers recorded that the minors could not provide certified consent from parents or guardians for the trip and were unable to clearly explain their travel plans.

Officials also stated that the children did not present sufficient documentation to confirm their relationship with the woman claiming to be their mother. The report concluded that officers suspected the trip may not have been for tourism purposes, leading to the denial of entry.

Public response online has been divided. Some users supported the decision, citing child safety concerns, while others questioned the actions of officials. Many netizens shared similar experiences in the comment section.

As of now, immigration authorities have not issued a public clarification regarding the case.