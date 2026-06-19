Thai mother left to pay damage cost after son drives SUV into pool

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 4:21 PM
50 1 minute read
Thai mother left to pay damage cost after son drives SUV into pool | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV and X/ @Galadriel_TX

The mother is prepared to cover the cost of damages after her son drove an SUV into a pool at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok following an argument over condominium rent.

Officers from Pathum Wan Police Station and rescue workers were called to the pool outside Sasapol Building at Chulalongkorn University yesterday, June 18, after a white SUV entered the water. The 29 year old driver, identified only as Chin, was rescued from the partially submerged vehicle.

Video shared on social media showed the SUV crossing a garden area before crashing through a fence surrounding the pool and entering the water.

Chin reportedly suffered injuries after inhaling water and was transported to hospital for treatment. According to Amarin TV today, June 19, his condition is now stable.

Thai man drove car into university pool
Photo via X/ @Galadriel_TX

No other injuries were reported, as the incident occurred during the early morning when the area was relatively quiet.

According to earlier media reports, the incident followed a dispute with his mother regarding the cost of condominium rent.

Chin’s mother later confirmed to media that the dispute involved his request for financial support to rent a condominium near the university.

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She said her son wanted more personal space and hoped to rent a condominium near the city centre at a monthly cost of 27,000 baht. However, she disagreed with the plan, explaining that the family home in the Rama 3 area already provided convenient access to central Bangkok.

Pool crash left driver's mother to pay daamge cost
Photo via Amarin TV

The mother said she preferred to save the money for other necessary expenses. The disagreement caused Chin to become angry before the incident occurred. She added that she is willing to pay for the damage caused by her son’s actions.

The incident has drawn significant discussion online, with many social media users questioning the driver’s mental wellbeing. Some online users also expressed sympathy and support for Chin’s mother.

Amarin TV reported that police are considering charging Chin with property damage. If charged and convicted, the offence could carry a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 4:21 PM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.