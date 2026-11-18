Public toilets at Bangkok’s Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal have been selected as International Model Toilets, welcoming 54 international representatives attending the World Toilet Summit 2026 in Thailand from November 17 to 19.

Thailand is hosting the international summit for the first time in 20 years, following the World Toilet Expo and Forum 2006 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. This year’s event concludes on November 19, which coincides with United Nations World Toilet Day.

The summit is being organised through cooperation between Thai authorities and the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Pathum Thani.

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During the visit to Mo Chit 2, Transport Co’s Assistant Managing Director Phasuree Wongwanich and Mister Loo CEO Andreas Wanner welcomed the international delegates to the public toilet facilities developed through a partnership between the two organisations.

Three toilet facilities inside the terminal were recognised as International Model Toilets: one on the first floor, another on the third floor and a third at platform 2. Delegates were shown the facilities on the first and third floors.

Phasuree said the visit gave Thailand an opportunity to show how it manages public toilets, including maintenance practices and the standards used to ensure service quality.

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Mo Chit 2 is a major hub for interprovincial bus services, handling approximately 30,000 passengers daily. Phasuree said providing clean and accessible toilets was important for public hygiene and passengers’ overall travel experience.

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The partnership between Transport Co and Mister Loo was formally launched in April as a pilot project. Transport Co previously said it would consider expanding the same standards to other major bus terminals across Thailand.

The visit also coincides with the Department of Health’s campaign for World Toilet Day, which promotes public toilets that are accessible to everyone and meet established health, safety and hygiene standards.

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Department of Health Director-General Amporn Benjaponpitak said in August that more than 99.8% of Thai households had access to toilets, although public facilities still required improvement.

Thailand’s national public toilet standards cover more than cleanliness, including requirements for health, accessibility and safety.

The need for more public toilets had previously been raised by residents and business operators in tourist destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket.

Their concerns followed reports of visitors urinating and defecating in public spaces and the sea. A restaurant operator in Phuket also previously complained that staff had to clean urine and faeces left outside the premises amid a shortage of nearby public toilet facilities.

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