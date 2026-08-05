Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok

A Saudi Arabian transgender woman has been reported missing in Bangkok, prompting the Bangkok Community Help Foundation to appeal for public assistance in locating her after all contact was lost on July 29.

The foundation shared the appeal on Facebook today, August 5, asking the public to help share the post and provide any information that could help locate the missing woman.

According to the foundation, Nasser Alzahrani, whose name appears on her passport and other government identification documents, arrived in Thailand on May 29 and has been staying in Bangkok on a tourist visa for more than two months.

During her stay, she had reportedly been changing Airbnb accommodations approximately every five days. Her last known location was in Khlong Toei district, Bangkok.

The foundation said her last contact with friends was at 2.19pm on July 29. Since then, all communication has stopped, both of her mobile phones have been switched off, and all of her WhatsApp numbers have become unreachable.

Friends have reportedly been trying to contact her since that day without success. The foundation said her friends and family are deeply concerned for her well-being and are asking the public to help locate her.

Anyone who has seen Alzahrani, has information about her whereabouts, or has recently been in contact with her is urged to contact the Bangkok Community Help Foundation.

In another missing person case, the Turkish-German tourist who was reported missing in Chiang Mai was found safe, telling police he had deliberately disconnected from family and friends as part of a nine-day social media detox.