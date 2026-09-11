Missing girl found safe in Bangkok after travelling alone for 16 days

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 11, 2026, 11:04 AM
2 minutes read
Missing girl found safe in Bangkok after travelling alone for 16 days | Thaiger
Photo via จ๋อแจ๊ะจับโจร

A teenage girl who had been missing for 16 days was found safe at a Bangkok restaurant on September 9 after travelling alone through several provinces before reaching the capital.

The 17 year old was reported missing by her family on August 24 after leaving home and becoming unreachable. Initial searches failed to uncover a clear lead on where she had gone.

Police later established that she had travelled through several provinces in eastern Thailand before making her way to Bangkok.

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Investigators said they found no indication that she had been lured away or that her disappearance involved a romantic relationship. Instead, she appeared to have been travelling alone without a clear destination.

A missing girl was found safe in Bangkok after 16 days, after travelling through eastern Thailand and later reaching the capital.
Photo via Matichon

During that time, she reportedly slept outside convenience stores and other well-lit places, as well as in inexpensive daily rental rooms. She also kept a diary documenting her experiences.

Relatives and search teams became increasingly concerned as the days passed because she had only enough money to support herself for a short time.

Her behaviour was considered highly unusual because she was normally focused on her studies and had never shown this kind of concerning behaviour.

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The Mirror Foundation had been following possible leads for around two weeks before police intensified the search.

A missing girl was found safe in Bangkok after 16 days, after travelling through eastern Thailand and later reaching the capital.
Photo via จ๋อแจ๊ะจับโจร

A breakthrough came when investigators found a motorcycle taxi rider who recognised the missing girl. He remembered giving her a ride but could not recall exactly where he had dropped her off.

Investigators then retraced possible destinations based on the rider’s memory, eventually reaching a restaurant in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district on September 9, where they found the girl.

The restaurant owner said the teenager had earlier appeared outside the business late at night with nowhere to stay. Feeling sorry for her, the owner gave her money, somewhere to sleep, and a job paying 500 baht per day.

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A missing girl was found safe in Bangkok after 16 days, after travelling through eastern Thailand and later reaching the capital.
Photo via จ๋อแจ๊ะจับโจร

She was initially expected to work for only two days, but the arrangement continued for around 10 days after she said she wanted to save 15,000 baht to take back to her family.

After she was found, officers learned that the teenager had been struggling with complicated personal problems and severe emotional distress, and had come close to taking her own life.

She was subsequently returned to her family and referred to a multidisciplinary team to assess the circumstances behind her disappearance.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact friends or relatives if you are experiencing loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 11, 2026, 11:04 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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