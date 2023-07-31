Missing Bangkok contractor’s body found in canal

A missing contractor's body was found in a canal where he likely landed after losing balance on his moped. Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A tragic missing person incident has concluded with the discovery of the man’s body in a canal. Two days ago, a construction contractor mysteriously disappeared. Now, the man’s body was found in the Lam Kret Canal, along with his moped. His wife mournfully identified the body and explained that her husband had driven his moped to get more washed sand for his work. Since then, he had not been seen or heard from, leading her to file a missing person’s report. It is now believed that he fell from a bridge two days ago.

The incident was reported from the end of Ram Inthra 97, in the Khan Na Yao district of Bangkok. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the body of 58 year old Aun floating in the canal. Dressed in a black shirt and black trousers, Aun had been dead for about two to three days when his body was found. His body was entangled with a dark grey Honda Wave moped whose registration number confirmed it was the deceased man’s bike, reported KhaoSod.

After an initial investigation, Meam, the dead man’s 46 year old wife shared her tearful account. After hearing that her husband’s body had been pulled from the canal, she raced to the scene to see for herself. Aun was a subcontractor who usually stayed in Ram Inthra 62 but had been working on a construction project in Ram Inthra 99.

According to Meam, on the morning of July 29, Aun had ridden his motorcycle out of Ram Inthra 99, intending to purchase additional washed sand from Ram Intra 93 which had been missing ever since. Unable to reach him, she filed a missing person’s report with Bang Chan Police Station later in the afternoon on July 30. Upon hearing from officials today that a body had been recovered, she rushed to the scene at the canal.

Police Major Ramnoi Sai-Ong of Bang Chan Police Station shared insights, saying that Aun likely met with an accident when he navigated his motorcycle onto the wooden bridge spanning across the Lam Kret Canal from the concrete road. He likely lost his balance causing him to fall into the water, alongside his bike. Unable to save himself, his body was only discovered two days later when the water levels in the canal decreased.

The body pulled from the canal was initially handed over to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to transport it to the Police Hospital’s morgue. The family was then notified to proceed with religious ceremonies.