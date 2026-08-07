Missing American girl in Bangkok found after two days

A 12 year old American girl reported missing in Bangkok on August 5 has been found, according to an update posted by her mother early today, August 7.

Police and a missing persons centre were working together following the discovery, although the child had not yet been reunited with her family at the time of the latest update.

The girl’s mother initially appealed for help on Facebook on August 5 after CCTV footage reportedly showed her daughter leaving their accommodation at approximately 1.30am.

The mother said in the original appeal that the 12 year old had been missing for almost 12 hours by 1.25pm that day. Police were with the family and had become officially involved in the search by that time, according to the post.

The mother said her daughter did not have a mobile phone, identification or credit cards with her. She was believed to have only a small amount of change.

The mother also appealed to Facebook users to share information and check CCTV footage and public places around the Thong Lo area of Bangkok.

In the latest update, at 6.36am today, the mother announced on Facebook that her daughter had been found.

“THEY FOUND MY BABY. THEY FOUND HER,” she wrote.

She thanked people who had supported her during the search. She said her immediate priority was getting to her daughter and that she would provide a further update after they were reunited. She added that she intended to make another announcement once she had more information.

No further details about where the girl was found, who found her, her condition or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance were provided in the Facebook updates.

In similar news, a Turkish-German tourist, who was reported missing in Chiang Mai, was found safe, telling police he had deliberately disconnected from family and friends as part of a nine-day social media detox.