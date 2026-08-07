Missing American girl in Bangkok found after two days

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 7, 2026, 9:29 AM
1 minute read
Missing American girl in Bangkok found after two days | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from the mother's Facebook page

A 12 year old American girl reported missing in Bangkok on August 5 has been found, according to an update posted by her mother early today, August 7.

Police and a missing persons centre were working together following the discovery, although the child had not yet been reunited with her family at the time of the latest update.

The girl’s mother initially appealed for help on Facebook on August 5 after CCTV footage reportedly showed her daughter leaving their accommodation at approximately 1.30am.

The missing American girl in Bangkok has been found after her mother appealed for help, with police and a missing persons centre involved.
Photo via the mother’s Facebook page

The mother said in the original appeal that the 12 year old had been missing for almost 12 hours by 1.25pm that day. Police were with the family and had become officially involved in the search by that time, according to the post.

The mother said her daughter did not have a mobile phone, identification or credit cards with her. She was believed to have only a small amount of change.

The mother also appealed to Facebook users to share information and check CCTV footage and public places around the Thong Lo area of Bangkok.

The missing American girl in Bangkok has been found after her mother appealed for help, with police and a missing persons centre involved.
Photo via the mother’s Facebook page

In the latest update, at 6.36am today, the mother announced on Facebook that her daughter had been found.

Related Articles

“THEY FOUND MY BABY. THEY FOUND HER,” she wrote.

She thanked people who had supported her during the search. She said her immediate priority was getting to her daughter and that she would provide a further update after they were reunited. She added that she intended to make another announcement once she had more information.

No further details about where the girl was found, who found her, her condition or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance were provided in the Facebook updates.

In similar news, a Turkish-German tourist, who was reported missing in Chiang Mai, was found safe, telling police he had deliberately disconnected from family and friends as part of a nine-day social media detox.

Latest Thailand News
Vietnamese woman arrested for trying to bribe officers to free 3 scam suspects | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietnamese woman arrested for trying to bribe officers to free 3 scam suspects

4 seconds ago
Missing American girl in Bangkok found after two days | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing American girl in Bangkok found after two days

23 minutes ago
Foreigner&#8217;s spirit house snack stop amuses, divides Thai netizens | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner’s spirit house snack stop amuses, divides Thai netizens

16 hours ago
Bangkok starts work on second street food hub near Pathumwananurak Park | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok starts work on second street food hub near Pathumwananurak Park

18 hours ago
Trailer ploughs into six vehicles after suspected brake failure | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Trailer ploughs into six vehicles after suspected brake failure

18 hours ago
Police seize 93 million baht in Roi Et drug money laundering raid | Thaiger Crime News

Police seize 93 million baht in Roi Et drug money laundering raid

18 hours ago
Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground

19 hours ago
Cambodian man allegedly stabbed to death by fellow countryman | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian man allegedly stabbed to death by fellow countryman

19 hours ago
Chiang Rai gold robbery suspects flee to Laos with 13 million baht haul | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai gold robbery suspects flee to Laos with 13 million baht haul

20 hours ago
Hlun Solo autopsy points to heart failure, toxins not ruled out | Thaiger Thailand News

Hlun Solo autopsy points to heart failure, toxins not ruled out

20 hours ago
Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations | Thaiger Thailand News

Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations

20 hours ago
Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear

21 hours ago
Japanese tourists eye Thailand as yen rebounds from 40-year low | Thaiger Tourism News

Japanese tourists eye Thailand as yen rebounds from 40-year low

21 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 7 to 9) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 7 to 9)

22 hours ago
Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes

22 hours ago
Complaint filed against Songkhla officer for alleged sexual blackmail, extortion | Thaiger South Thailand News

Complaint filed against Songkhla officer for alleged sexual blackmail, extortion

22 hours ago
Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute

23 hours ago
Van carrying 43 undocumented migrants crashes after police chase | Thaiger Crime News

Van carrying 43 undocumented migrants crashes after police chase

23 hours ago
Airport security&#8217;s racist gesture &#8216;unacceptable&#8217;, minister says | Thaiger Thailand News

Airport security’s racist gesture ‘unacceptable’, minister says

1 day ago
Thailand approves national committee for data centre oversight | Thaiger Business News

Thailand approves national committee for data centre oversight

2 days ago
Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 days ago
Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket

2 days ago
Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary

2 days ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café

2 days ago
Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok

2 days ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 7, 2026, 9:29 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.