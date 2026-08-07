Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 7, 2026, 3:28 PM
2 minutes read
Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Prachatai

The Bright Future group, migrant worker networks and Thai citizens gathered outside the United Nations office in Thailand yesterday, August 6, to protest the Thai government’s reception of Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and representatives of the State Administration Council (SAC).

Protesters played music, sang and read a statement condemning Thailand’s engagement with Myanmar’s military leadership.

Bright Future said the move undermined Thailand’s human rights position internationally and allowed the military administration to extend pressure across the border to migrant workers who had fled Myanmar.

Protesters gathered in Bangkok to oppose Thailand's engagement with Min Aung Hlaing, citing concerns over workers, crime and river pollution.
Photo via Prachatai

The group raised concerns over rules requiring Myanmar workers to transfer at least 25% of their income home through state-approved banks in exchange for work permit renewals. It argued that the requirement forces workers to financially support the military.

Bright Future also claimed workers are charged unofficial fees of 1,000 to 3,000 baht per person without receipts to access Certificate of Identity (CI) centres. Those refusing to pay are allegedly denied services despite booking appointments and paying official fees.

The protesters also condemned the Myanmar military over alleged war crimes, including bombing civilians, burning villages and arresting opponents. They linked the situation to refugee movements and transnational crime along the border, including call centre scams and drug trafficking.

Protesters gathered in Bangkok to oppose Thailand's engagement with Min Aung Hlaing, citing concerns over workers, crime and river pollution.
Photo via Prachatai

Bright Future submitted three demands to the Thai government. It called on Thailand to end cooperation with and recognition of Min Aung Hlaing.

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The group also wants the CI process replaced with a single pink card, removing the need for workers to go through the Myanmar embassy to cut off what the group describes as a financial-benefit network benefiting the military.

Its third demand was for Thailand to prepare to recognise what it considers Myanmar’s legitimate people’s government and support future self-governance structures.

Protesters gathered in Bangkok to oppose Thailand's engagement with Min Aung Hlaing, citing concerns over workers, crime and river pollution.
Photo via Prachatai

A Bright Future representative criticised the Thai government’s engagement with Min Aung Hlaing, arguing that he was not Myanmar’s legitimate leader and urging Thailand to engage with the country’s pro-democracy federal government instead.

The Standard reported that the representative also linked networks associated with Myanmar’s military leadership to drugs, scams and human trafficking.

Thai protesters also joined the demonstration, including a Chiang Rai resident who raised concerns about rare-earth mining and alleged heavy-metal contamination of the Mekong, Sai, Ruak, Kok, Salween and Kraburi rivers.

Protesters gathered in Bangkok to oppose Thailand's engagement with Min Aung Hlaing, citing concerns over workers, crime and river pollution.
Photo via Prachatai

She accused Min Aung Hlaing of benefiting from the mining and said millions of people were using contaminated water, while calling on the Thai government to protect residents and waterways from health risks.

The protester also criticised plans for a transboundary pollution agreement with Myanmar, saying its terms focused on the Kok River despite alleged contamination of five other rivers.

She questioned access to pollution data, claimed hundreds of mines were operating in Myanmar and referred to what she described as an Interpol warrant.

She said Thailand should prosecute those responsible rather than welcome Min Aung Hlaing, adding that communities in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son and provinces along the Mekong were suffering from the pollution.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 7, 2026, 3:28 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.