Bangkok driver rams into 8 cars after argument with wife

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 5:10 PM
129 1 minute read
Bangkok driver rams into 8 cars after argument with wife | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Puripong Limwanatipong

A Mercedes-Benz driver crashed into eight vehicles on the road in Wang Thong Lang district of Bangkok at about 5pm yesterday, June 29, claiming he lost control of himself after an argument with his wife.

Several images and videos of the scene were shared on Thai social media yesterday. One of the videos, shared by a Facebook user, Nannicha Sathaworn, showed a brand-new Mercedes-Benz colliding with the rear of an SUV before continuing to push it forward.

After the initial impact, the driver did not stop. The Mercedes-Benz continued to push the SUV along the road, prompting the innocent bystander to exit his vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz then moved forward once more, frightening the driver and nearby witnesses. The SUV driver returned to the vehicle as the Mercedes-Benz accelerated and struck additional vehicles ahead.

Thai man crashes Mercedes-Benz into eight cars in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Nannicha Sathaworn

According to a witness, a 36 year old delivery rider, Ridwan, a total of eight vehicles were involved in the crash. Ridwan told Channel 7 that two people sustained minor injuries. Officers from Wang Thong Lang Police Station were called to the scene.

While waiting for police, Ridwan said he spoke with the Mercedes-Benz driver, described as a man aged about 30. He appeared distressed, shaking and crying. The driver reportedly said he had argued with his wife by phone and became overwhelmed, which led to the crash.

Police later arrived at the scene and accompanied the Mercedes-Benz driver to a police station. The vehicles involved were taken to the police station as part of the investigation.

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Mercedes-Benz crash in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Puripong Limwanatipong

Officers conducted an alcohol test, which returned a negative result. Officers also reported no record of mental health treatment linked to the driver.

The driver claimed that the crash was caused by distress from an argument with his wife. He promised to compensate those affected.

According to Channel 7, police have charged the driver with reckless driving, causing injury and property damage. The offence carries a penalty of up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both under Thai law.

Mercedes driver claims argument with wife after crash in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Puripong Limwanatipong

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 5:10 PM
129 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.