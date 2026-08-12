Many foreigners are going broke in Thailand

Western YouTuber warns of foreigners going broke in Thailand after underestimating the cost of living

A video by a Western content creator warning people against moving to Thailand without a financial plan has struck a chord among expats and tourists online. In it, he argues that many Westerners end up “packing up and going home” after misjudging the real cost of living.

The creator, who posts under the channel Viajero, said the single biggest problem for foreigners who fail in Thailand is underestimating money.

He said many are misled by social media content claiming that savings of just 15,000 to 20,000 US dollars, roughly 500,000 to 700,000 baht, are enough to live like a king in Thailand. In his view, that thinking is a serious mistake. This is particularly true for anyone planning to burn through their savings and simply hope to find work in Thailand later.

He argued that the low cost of living and favourable exchange rate create an illusion that encourages newcomers to overspend. Travel, parties and dating all feel cheap at first, he said. However, they add up quickly when done regularly, and many people drain their accounts without realising it.

Teaching English is not a good option

The video singled out English teaching, a popular route for foreigners, as a particular trap. The creator said the job may suit someone aged 18 to 20 looking for life experience, but is not a sustainable path for building a long-term future. He said he had met language teachers in Chiang Mai earning an average of just 33,000 to 35,000 baht a month, around 850 to 1,000 US dollars.

That is enough to rent a small room and get by day to day, he said. But it is hard to match the quality of life someone might have back home. Furthermore, he added that teachers without a relevant degree, holding only a general TEFL certificate, find it difficult to move up to higher-paying international schools.

The most striking part of the video described foreigners taking increasingly desperate steps to avoid going home, including what the creator called online begging, or e-begging. He cited the example of a Western man in his forties who posted online asking Thai people for money and free accommodation after running out of funds. The creator described this behaviour as deeply sad for someone from a developed country with greater economic opportunities elsewhere.

The video closed with practical advice for anyone hoping to live in Thailand or Southeast Asia sustainably. Do not quit your job and move without a plan, the creator said. Build skills and qualifications first. Ideally, secure stable remote or online work from your home country before relocating. Set a budget, keep an emergency fund, and know exactly where your money is going. Importantly, set a warning point in advance rather than waiting until the account is empty.

Do not rely on family, friends or locals as a backup plan. Furthermore, travel to Thailand on a short trip first to test whether the lifestyle genuinely suits you before committing to a long-term move.

“Thailand is a great country when you have money”

the creator concluded, urging viewers not to let the dream of moving abroad blind them to the need for a solid financial and career foundation first.

While the video reflects one creator’s personal opinion, the financial reality it points to is reflected in Thailand’s own visa rules. The most common long-stay route for older foreigners, the retirement visa, requires applicants aged 50 and over to show either 800,000 baht deposited in a Thai bank, or a monthly income of at least 65,000 baht. Alternatively, a combination totalling 800,000 baht a year is also allowed.

For younger remote workers, the Destination Thailand Visa sets its own savings and income thresholds. In other words, Thailand already expects long-term foreign residents to prove a level of financial stability well above the sums the video describes some newcomers arriving with.

Thailand remains one of the most popular destinations in the world for expats and retirees, valued for its healthcare, lifestyle and cost of living. The point the video makes is not that Thailand is unaffordable. Instead, the gap between the social media dream and the financial reality catches some people out. The consequences of arriving unprepared can be severe.