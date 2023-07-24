Man’s refusal to cross Bangkok traffic junction sparks social media speculation (video)

Photo via KhaoSod.

In a puzzling incident in Bangkok‘s Don Mueang district, a man triggered a public stir as he persistently refused to cross a traffic light junction on his motorbike, obstructing local commuters. The mysterious behaviour occurred today and swiftly made the rounds on social media platforms, where users speculated about his potential motives, ranging from health concerns to a potential phobia of traffic intersections.

Netizens analysed his peculiar conduct, suggesting he might be suffering from an underlying mental condition or possibly has a specific phobia termed Dystychiphobia, anxiety about traffic intersections. His actions were notably unusual as he stopped his motorbike behind the white line at the traffic light junction and refused to drive any further, impeding the commute for other road users.

A social media page called Want to be Famous, Let’s Arrange It – Retire Part 6, further amplified the issue by sharing the curious video clip with related commentary. The post implored the man’s family to seek help for him, stating that relatives should ensure he gets necessary medical assistance rather than allowing him to be a burden to society. The page then questioned if the authorities could intervene, given his actions disrupted the traffic at the Sirisuk Don Mueang Intersection.

In the footage, it appears that the man eventually crossed the junction after some time.



Continuing their commentary, the post mocked his driving skills and exclaimed…

“How to park your vehicle and irritate others.”

The post added that if observed closely, it appeared the individual stopped his vehicle somewhat fearfully, suggesting he was possibly afraid that other vehicles might collide with his.

The person behind the post wondered about the operational status of the traffic lights at the junction, stating that if something was wrong with the traffic lights, they should be fixed immediately, claiming it to be significantly dangerous after watching the video.