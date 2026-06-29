Man steals temple candlesticks, tells police Buddha gave permission

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 29, 2026, 4:10 PM
107 1 minute read
Man steals temple candlesticks, tells police Buddha gave permission | Thaiger
The suspect at Phra Nakhon Police Station | Photo via PPTVHD36

A man was arrested at a temple in Bangkok yesterday, June 28, after stealing brass candlesticks from a chapel and telling police a smiling Buddha statue had given him permission to take them.

Officers from Phra Nakhon Police Station, who had been deployed inside Wat Pho temple specifically to deter theft and pickpocketing, reported spotting the man acting suspiciously as he walked out of the chapel carrying a black plastic bag.

Upon searching, officers found the stolen candlesticks inside, and the man was promptly detained.

During questioning, the accused admitted to the temple theft. He told investigators he had been praying when he looked up and saw the Buddha image appearing to smile, and interpreted this as a sign that he was permitted to take the items. He also claimed he intended to donate them to a temple in Uthai Thani.

Police said the accused had no fixed address but showed no signs of mental illness, and that they believed he had taken the items with the intention of selling them.

Temple staff confirmed that all items inside Wat Pho are temple property and that no member of the public had been given permission to remove anything.

The accused was charged with theft from a public place of worship and transferred to Phra Nakhon Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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Man steals temple candlesticks, tells police Buddha gave permission | News by Thaiger
The stolen brass candlesticks | Photo via PPTVHD36

In similar news, an 18 year old man was arrested outside a temple in Bangkok on June 28 after stealing 5,800 baht from a temple donation box and spending the money on commercial sex services and food. He told police he had returned to steal again when officers detained him.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 29, 2026, 4:10 PM
107 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.