Man shot after confronting driver over parking space in Nonthaburi

A man was shot at a petrol station on Kanchanaphisek Road in Nonthaburi today, August 25, after a dispute over a parking space. The gunman fled the scene in a pickup truck.

The injured man was identified as 34 year old Anan. He was shot in the right side of the abdomen with a 9mm firearm, but the bullet did not strike a vital organ.

The gunman fled in a black four-door pickup towards Bang Kruai. The vehicle’s licence plate was unknown.

Anan said he had left his home for work near Rama II Road and stopped at the petrol station to buy something. He was waiting for another car to reverse out of a parking space when the black pickup drove in and took the space.

Anan said he got out and confronted the driver about the way he had driven. The driver then allegedly got out of the pickup, drew a gun and chased Anan while firing at him. Anan said he had never had any previous dispute with the driver.

Police recovered five spent shell casings from the ground at the scene. Another vehicle was also hit, with a bronze Toyota struck in the boot.

Amarin TV reported that a rescue unit from Bang Yai Hospital gave Anan first aid at the petrol station. He then went to Bang Yai Police Station to file a report.

At the time of reporting, police had not announced any charges or arrest warrant for the gunman. Investigators were reviewing CCTV footage from the petrol station and along his escape route towards Bang Kruai.

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